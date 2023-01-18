Getaway Vehicle: Photos Emerge of Hunter Biden Driving Dad’s Corvette

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was pictured driving his father’s Corvette, which was parked in a garage where Joe Biden kept classified government documents, according to photos obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Earlier in the month, the White House revealed that classified documents from Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president were found in his office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC. Last week, the White House revealed that a second batch of documents were found in Joe Biden’s garage in his Wilmington, Delaware, home. Additionally, Some of the documents found in Joe Biden’s garage were classified.

When asked about the documents found in his garage, Joe Biden reminded Fox News’s Peter Doocy that they were kept “in a locked garage.”

“I’m going to get the chance to speak on all of this, God willing it’ll be soon, but I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage. It’s not like it’s sitting out in the street,” Biden told Doocy.

“So the documents were in a locked garage?” Doocy asked.

“Yes, as well as my Corvette. But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously,” Biden responded. “I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”

Now, unearthed photos show Hunter Biden driving the Corvette in 2017, less than one year after his father exited the vice presidency.

As the Washington Free Beacon reported:

A Washington Free Beacon review of the laptop found four 2017 photographs of Hunter Biden, clad in a white collared shirt and a camouflage baseball cap, behind the wheel of his father’s 1967 Corvette Stingray. GPS metadata embedded in the photos indicate they were taken within a minute of each other at 6:49 p.m. on July 30 of that year, just outside the president’s Wilmington, Del., residence. The photos show Hunter Biden posing in the vehicle beside two young girls. One appears to be his then-12-year-old niece, Natalie Biden. The other could not be identified.

The photos of Hunter Biden are the “most concrete evidence to date” that he had access to the garage where the classified documents were found, according to the Free Beacon.

In 2016, Joe Biden told Jay Leno’s Garage host Jay Leno that his sons restored the engine of the Corvette that sat in his garage.

“My two sons, Beau, who passed away, and my son Hunter decided as a Christmas gift to have the engine rebuilt for me,” Joe Biden said.

Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for tax fraud and lobbying violations, has long been suspected of using his family name to peddle influence with business entities in foreign countries like China.

Hunter Biden reportedly lived in his father’s Wilmington home between 2017 and 2019, according to various documents and his financial statements.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel John Lausch Jr. to investigate Joe Biden’s handling of classified White House documents. Additionally, the GOP-led House Oversight and Judiciary Committees are also investigating the matter.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.