Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the House Oversight Committee chairman, is probing Hunter Biden’s recorded $49,910 rent/deposit payments through the Biden family’s “suspicious activity reports” flagged by U.S. banks.

Emails found on Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell” show Hunter paid a $49,910 rental deposit to the House of Sweden for an office for the Biden family business’s venture with the infamous CEFC China Energy Co, Breitbart News first reported Tuesday. The Biden family had previously negotiated a deal with CEFC whereby President Joe Biden (“Big Guy”) would receive a ten percent equity stake in the joint venture, according to whistleblower Tony Bobulinski.

Hunter’s $49,910 deposit also matches the amount of money he logged as rent for housing on a 2018 background check form. The document additionally indicated Hunter’s residence was Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where the president kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage.

“Many questions must be answered about the Biden family’s influence peddling and President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president,” Comer told Breitbart News.

“We’ve called on Secretary Yellen to provide all suspicious activity reports generated for Biden family members and their associates’ shady financial transactions which could shed light on the many questions we have about the Biden family’s suspicious business schemes,” he said.

In April, Breitbart News reported that more than 150 of the Biden family business bank transactions were flagged by United States banks as suspicious. Those flagged reports were sent to Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen for further review to ascertain if the Biden family was engaged in wrongdoing.

The Treasury Department has a longstanding practice of disclosing such reports to Congress, but the Biden administration has prevented transparency, raising questions about the likelihood of the Biden family trying to hide its foreign business dealings.

Comer also told Breitbart News his committee is aware that Hunter rented the House of Sweden office space to facilitate a deal with CEFC China Energy Co in which a deposit of $49,910 was rendered.

“We know Hunter Biden secured office space and keys for Joe Biden at the House of Sweden where they worked on a deal to sell American natural gas to China with CCP-linked associates,” he said.

Emails from Hunter’s laptop show he requested the termination of the lease in 2017 after his deal with CEFC China Energy fell through.

About nine months later, Hunter claimed on a background check form he paid $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018, listing his father’s Delaware home as his residence, where classified documents were recently unearthed.

The document was signed in July 2018. The lease dates on the email chain between Hunter and the House of Sweden were not delineated.

“We know Hunter Biden listed the Wilmington residence as his home as recently as 2018, which raises questions about who had access to classified documents left around the house,” Comer explained.

The background check also shows Hunter checked a box showing he was an owner of a “Current Residence.” It’s not clear why Hunter noted he owned a location where he paid rent or why he listed his current address as Joe Biden’s residence with rent payments.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.