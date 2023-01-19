Florida College System Presidents: We Will Not Support CRT on Campus

The Florida College System presidents will not support Critical Race Theory (CRT) or other divisive “diversity” related initiatives on campuses, it stated in a letter this week.

In the January 18 letter, the FCS noted it us aware of Historically, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives to “increase diversity of thought” and help in the success of “underrepresented populations,” but it noted these initiatives have often accomplished the opposite, encouraging division via the embrace of woke ideologies such as CRT.

FCS said it will work to “ensure that all initiatives, instruction, and activities do not promote any ideology that suppresses intellectual and academic freedom, freedom of expression, viewpoint diversity, and the pursuit of truth in teaching and learning.” Further, FCS said it will not fund these practices or policies that promotes or embraces such woke beliefs and practices — particularly those that focusing on “oppression” as the “primary lens through which teaching and learning are analyzed.”

The letter adds that, if CRT is included in an “appropriate postsecondary subject’s curriculum,” institutions should “only deliver instruction that includes critical race theory as one of several theories and in an objective manner” and emphasizes the importance of objectivity and many voices in the classroom. It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding those values so dialogue and learning can continue without “fear of reprisal or being ‘canceled.’”

BREAKING: Florida College System presidents declare their schools will not use funds to compel CRT beliefs on students pic.twitter.com/44RGuPrSzr — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) January 18, 2023

The news follows the DeSantis administration continuing to go on offense, demanding every state university system in the Sunshine State to provide a report on expenditures related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and CRT.

That letter, sent late December, specifically requested information from the Department of Education and State University System “regarding the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to diversity, equity, and including, and critical race theory within our state colleges and universities,” as Breitbart News reported: