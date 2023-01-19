President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced another $2.5 billion in military aid for Ukraine on Thursday and said the United States “will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The most recent aid package comes after Congress awarded $45 billion to Ukraine in the massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that Biden signed into law last month, bringing the total amount of U.S. aid sent to Ukraine to over $110 billion.

Interestingly, the $45 billion Congress awarded was $8 billion more than the $37 billion that Biden’s administration requested.

“Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our 30th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021,” Blinken said in a press release.

Blinken continued:

This assistance package will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional armored vehicles, including Stryker armored personnel carriers, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled vehicles. The package also includes critical additional air defense support for Ukraine, including more Avenger air defense systems, and surface to air missiles, as well as additional munitions for NASAMS that the United States has previously provided. The package also contains night vision devices, small arms ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine as it bravely defends its people, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity.

Blinken added that the U.S. “continues to rally the world to support Ukraine” and praised the “incredible solidarity from our allies and partners” in aiding Ukraine.

Blinken also mentioned that the Biden administration plans to “stand United” with Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

“Russia alone could end this war today,” Blinken said. “Until it does so, we will stand United with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Recently, Republican lawmakers Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) led a letter sent to the Biden administration demanding a “full crosscutting report” of all the “U.S. government-wide expenditures for Ukraine and ‘countries impacted by the situation in Ukraine’ since February 24, 2022.”

“Taken together, the four Ukraine supplemental spending bills passed since the escalation of the Ukraine/Russia conflict in February of 2022 amount to arguably the fourth-largest discretionary appropriations bill,” the lawmakers wrote. “Further, multiple DOD Inspectors General advisories have raised questions about DOD’s budget execution practices in regards to these funds.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.