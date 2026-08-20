Florida DSA Candidate Angie Nixon Says Republicans ‘Literally Trying to Kill Us’

The Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) Florida Senate candidate, Angie Nixon, believes that she cannot work with Republicans across the aisle, because “they are literally trying to kill us.”

“And folks often say, like, ‘Oh, are you going to be able to work across the aisle with the Republicans?’ They are not trying to work across the aisle. They are literally trying to kill us, and they are doing it on camera,” Nixon said during an interview clip shared by RNC Research.

“And not being held accountable,” she continued, falsely asserting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is acting as a “weaponized paramilitary force” as well.

“Like actually, state-sanctioned violence-they’ve been doing it in the black community, and they’re doing it even more so now with ICE,” the Florida state representative said. “ICE is now a weaponized paramilitary force that is designed to terrorize.”

Nixon, whose campaign includes calling for the reemergence of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies and abolishing ICE, took a surprise victory in Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida. Many of her radical positions are coming to light along with her rise to fame. For instance, Nixon praised Marxist cop killer Assat Shakur – who at one time appeared on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) list of “most wanted” terrorists – while campaigning in a church.

“I’m gonna open this up for questions, but I’m gonna leave y’all with these words of a famous freedom fighter before we open it up: Assata Shakur,” Nixon said. “‘It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and protect one another. We have nothing to lose but our chains.’”

“Our chains are attacks on the Voting Rights Act. Our chains are them closing down our neighborhood schools. Our chains are them spending a billion dollars on a ballroom you will never get to dance in – never, ever get to dance in,” Nixon continued.

“Our chains are them not arresting corrupt cops that shoot black unarmed men in the streets. Our chains are the attacks on women’s rights. Our chains,” she continued, “are them emboldening racists to come into my district and shoot three black people in the Dollar General, and only say that person was a little off and didn’t even want to say that he was a racist.”

Nixon has also made waves for defending drag shows as a form of “wholesome” entertainment, admitting to taking her children to them.

“I don’t understand like — there’s no sexualization at a drag show,” Nixon said. “It’s just people dressing up and singing and performing. I’ve taken my children to drag shows, and it’s fun. It’s entertainment. It’s wholesome entertainment. And it’s nothing wrong… I don’t get it.”