Mayors in D.C. Conference Target Gun Makers over City Crime

A coalition of mayors working with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety are targeting gun manufacturers over crime the exists in various levels across cities in the United States.

Axios reports pro-gun control mayors attended this week’s U.S. Conference of Mayors in D.C., where they blamed gun makers for crime problems.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas (D), a member of Bloomberg-founded Mayors Against Illegal Guns, said, “Mayors are on the frontlines of our nation’s gun violence epidemic and that’s why we won’t shy away from naming those who make the guns that are killing our communities.”

The mayors in Bloomberg-founded Mayors Against Illegal Guns are in a coalition with Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety and are subsequently drawing much of their gun crime information from an Everytown report.

The report describes Glock as the number one “crime gun” in the cities studied. The number two “crime gun” was Smith & Wesson, number three was Taurus, and number four was Ruger.

Everytown emphasized that these were the four top brands being trafficked and Axios explained that that the category of trafficked guns are “those bought legally and then sold illegally.”

The bottom line — guns that are legally made and legally sold are being acquired by criminals via theft, trafficking, or other illegal means, and mayors dependent on Bloomberg’s information are blaming gun makers for the resulting crime.

