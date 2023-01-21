Watch Live: Celebration of Life Ceremony for Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’

The Celebration of Life for Diamond, born Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, of the popular conservative social media duo “Diamond and Silk,” will be held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Former President Trump will be visiting Fayetteville to attend Diamond’s Celebration of Life ceremony. The popular internet personality unexpectedly passed away at the age of 51, Trump revealed in a Truth Social post on January 9.

The event is open to the public, according to Diamond and Silk’s official social media accounts.

Diamond and her sister, Silk — born Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson — became internet sensations after posting their vibrant and sassy videos to social media. They were also Trump’s earliest and most ardent supporters.

“They were with me from the beginning, and they never wavered,” Trump said of the duo in a video published on Wednesday.

“On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the world lost an angel and true friend,” the 45th president added. “Diamond lived a life founded on her passion and love for all of humanity. The legacy she leaves behind will forever remain in our hearts. She was a really great person.”

Watch Below:

TRUMP: “Please join us on Saturday January 21 in Fayetteville, North Carolina as we celebrate the life of Lynette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway. We’re going to have a wonderful celebration and ceremony.” pic.twitter.com/u8oyacSC5F — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) January 18, 2023

“So we’re going to celebrate,” Trump said. “Silk will be there — I’ll be there, and we’re going to celebrate the life of Diamond. See you in North Carolina.”

The services for Diamond will be in the Crown Theatre at the Crown Complex, located at 1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

