Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ Dies at 51

Diamond, born Ineitha Lynette Hardaway, of “Diamond and Silk” fame, passed away on Monday, former President Donald Trump announced. She was 51.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity,” Diamond and Silk’s Twitter account posted. “Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.”

Diamond’s family is accepting donations through GiveSendGo.

Diamond passed away at her North Carolina home in the presence of her sister, Silk, born Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, Trump announced.

the former president added Diamond’s death “was totally unexpected.”

Trump said in a Truth Social post:

Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!

🚨Breaking News: President Trump makes sad statement on the passing of Diamond from Diamond and Silk. pic.twitter.com/ECvrq5dBHV — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 10, 2023

The conservative duo became famous on social media after being one of Trump’s earliest and most outspoken supporters, creating several viral moments backing Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign cycle.

Trump took fondly to the duo, reportedly considering them to be de facto “senior economic advisers,” and inviting them to the White House on several occasions.

Diamond and Silk eventually pivoted from social media and became regular guests on Fox News during Trump’s administration, appearing on programs like Hannity and Fox and Friends.

After Trump announced Diamond’s death, conservatives took to social media to mourn her passing.

Undoctrinated podcast host Olivia Rondeau noted that Diamond “was so sweet when I met her.

“Rest in Peace to Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway (Diamond) of @DiamondandSilk. What a trailblazer,” Rondeau tweeted. “She was so sweet when I met her. Prayers for her family, and especially Silk.”

Conservative artist Bryson Gray said the duo “were so cool and always showed love.”

Conservative commentator and artist Chandler Crump called Diamond a “true angel.”

“I have had the honor of knowing this duo for many years, and they’ve always been so very kind,” Crump tweeted. “Please send prayers to her family.”

Here we are at the Black Voices for Trump launch event in 2019. True Angel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mk6WIqws0b — Chandler Crump (@realCCrump) January 10, 2023

“RIP Diamond. Sad to hear of the passing of this awesome lady,” comedian Tim Young tweeted.

RIP Diamond. Sad to hear of the passing of this awesome lady. pic.twitter.com/hNAqGNPXof — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 10, 2023

“Heartbreaking to learn that Diamond, of Diamond & Silk, has passed away unexpectedly,” Women for America First cofounder Amy Kremer tweeted. “Our hearts are broken. Diamond was a beautiful & amazing friend to @america1stwomen & she loved @realDonaldTrump! We will miss her. Praying for the entire family. May God be with them.”

Heartbreaking to learn that Diamond, of Diamond & Silk, has passed away unexpectedly. Our hearts are broken. Diamond was a beautiful & amazing friend to @america1stwomen & she loved @realDonaldTrump! We will miss her. Praying for the entire family. May God be with them.🙏✝️❤️ — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) January 10, 2023

“Prayers up for Diamond, her sister Silk, and their whole family in this hour,” Jack Posobiec tweeted. “May the Almighty Lord hold them close.”

Prayers up for Diamond, her sister Silk, and their whole family in this hour. May the Almighty Lord hold them close — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 10, 2023

“Our precious Diamond, of @DiamondandSilk has gone to be with the Lord,” Former Trump 2020 campaign adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted. “Her smile and laughter will be truly missed. RIP”

Our precious Diamond, of @DiamondandSilk has gone to be with the Lord. Her smile and laughter will be truly missed. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ard4JqCKDE — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) January 10, 2023

