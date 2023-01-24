Gavin Newsom: People with ‘Large Capacity Clips… Perpetuating Lunacy’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to the Saturday night mass shooting in Monterey Park by claiming people with “large capacity clips… are perpetuating lunacy.”

Newsome said: “It’s always a weapon of mass destruction isn’t it?”

He continued, “I mean, I get it, we can talk about the anomalous nature of this and it certainly is. But what is also anomalous is the fact that there’s a pattern here in the United States of America, these mass shootings that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world, at least the free world.

Newsom added, “Large capacity clips, just insane. There’s not justification. Period. Full Stop. These people are perpetuating lunacy and should be ashamed of themselves.”

Large capacity magazines do not belong on our streets. pic.twitter.com/kvYXFQBOQs — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2023

California has more gun control than any state in the Union.

Those controls include a red flag law, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on teachers being armed on K-12 campuses for classroom defense, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, restrictions on firearm sales advertising, background checks for ammunition purchases, and a requirement that all ammunition be purchased from state-approved, in-state ammunition vendors.

Myriad other controls are also in place in California, yet at least 18 people were shot and killed in mass attacks Saturday through Monday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.