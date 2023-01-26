Border crossers and illegal aliens have attempted “escaping” from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody and tried “to overrun drivers,” among other things, agency emails reveal.

The emails, obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, shed light on the chaotic day-to-day operations that agents must deal with at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden implemented an expansive Catch and Release network.

In one email, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz suggests that his agents and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are experiencing assaults at the hands of border crossers and illegal aliens as well as attempts to flee from custody.

“Our [Border Patrol] agents are being assaulted and we aren’t saying a word,” Ortiz wrote in a September 2021 email:

The bus contractors and pilots are dealing with Haitians escaping or trying to overrun drivers and we stay quiet. Agents and pro staff are working 14 hours days in difficult conditions, nothing said. We have to change the narrative or these stories will be the only story. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, monthly illegal immigration to the U.S. hit a record high in December 2022 with more than 250,000 apprehensions at the southern border alone.

In addition, those illegal aliens who are successfully crossing the border reached nearly 88,000 last month. This figure comes after more than 73,000 illegal aliens successfully entered via the border in November 2022 — adding to the 600,000 illegal aliens who are known to have evaded Border Patrol in the last fiscal year.

These so-called “got-away” figures are on top of the tens of thousands of border crossers that Biden’s DHS is releasing into the U.S. interior every month. Over just a couple of summer months in 2021, for example, DHS released over 150,000 border crossers into American communities.

Though Biden’s DHS has drastically expanded its Catch and Release network at the border, the agency continues to hide the monthly number of border crossers who are directly released into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.