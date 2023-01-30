Biden: The ‘Great American Road Trip Is Going to Be Fully Electrified’

President Joe Biden on Monday promoted electric vehicles again as part of his administration’s push for green energy, smiling gleefully in an EV with a mask hanging underneath his chin.

“On my watch, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. And now, through a tax credit, you can get up to $7,500 on a new electric vehicle,” Biden said alongside an accompanying image, showing the president smiling in a Hummer EV. The image shows Biden with a mask under his chin and an individual in the passenger seat who remained masked up:

On my watch, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. And now, through a tax credit, you can get up to $7,500 on a new electric vehicle. pic.twitter.com/n3iZ9etL4A — President Biden (@POTUS) January 30, 2023

Notably, these same Hummer EVs reportedly take days to charge when plugged into a standard wall outlet, according to footage shared by TFLEV, which featured a man beginning to charge his vehicle in the standard outlet on a Sunday morning.

“Time to complete charge Friday at 8:30 a.m.,” he said. “Range increase is one mile per hour.”

“That’s what happens when you try to charge the largest battery truck using a 120 outlet. Of course you could have a level two or a fast charger which would make it a lot quicker,” he added.

Despite the tax credit touted by Biden, this particular vehicle still starts at $87,000 and has roughly 329 miles of driving range.

Car and Driver added:

The Hummer uses an 800-volt electrical architecture with 350-kilowatt fast-charging capability which GMC claims will add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. For buyers who don’t have any DC fast charging stations nearby, the Hummer EV can also charge on regular public charging terminals or at home via a provided adapter, but charging times are significantly slower.

However, the vehicle still takes an entire day to charge with a 240-volt charger as well.

As Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported Monday, currently, it is more cost effective to drive a gas-powered vehicle 100 miles than an electric vehicle — $11.29 versus $11.60 — due to high electricity costs.

“For those electric car owners who use recharging stations, the average cost for 100 miles is substantially higher at $14.40,” the report added.

Biden’s EV message comes days after the White House’s meeting with Tesla’s Elon Musk, discussing what White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described as “electrification and how the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act can advance EVs and increase the electrification more broadly.”