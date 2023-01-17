A Hummer EV (electric vehicle) reportedly takes days to charge when plugged into a standard wall outlet, a YouTuber claims.

TFLEV, a channel dedicated to showcasing electric vehicles, shared video footage on Sunday of the GMC Hummer EV that boasts the largest battery you can buy, the person behind the camera said.

“It’s Sunday morning and let’s see how long it takes to charge it just using the truck’s charger and plugging it into a standard wall outlet,” he continued before attaching the charger to the vehicle’s plug.

When he approached the driver’s side and opened the door, he said, “Let’s see what the truck says about how long it will take to charge.”

“Time to complete charge Friday at 8:30 a.m.,” the man said while pointing at the screen on the dash, adding, “Range increase is one mile per hour.”

“That’s what happens when you try to charge the largest battery truck using a 120 outlet. Of course you could have a level two or a fast charger which would make it a lot quicker,” he concluded.

According to Car and Driver, the 2023 GMC Hummer EV SUT’s pricing starts at $87,000, and he described the vehicle as “more toy than tool.”

When it comes to its range, charging, and battery life, the article said:

The Hummer EV uses GM’s new Ultium battery-pack technology and boasts an estimated 329 miles of driving range per charge. In our testing, we observed 290 miles during an all-highway range test at 75 mph. The Hummer uses an 800-volt electrical architecture with 350-kilowatt fast-charging capability which GMC claims will add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. [Emphasis added] For buyers who don’t have any DC fast charging stations nearby, the Hummer EV can also charge on regular public charging terminals or at home via a provided adapter, but charging times are significantly slower.

The GMC website describes the vehicles as “The world’s first all-electric supertrucks” which are the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the GMC Hummer EV SUV.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden (D) urged citizens to buy electric cars to avoid high gas prices, Breitbart News reported in March.

“The president also urged oil companies to produce more on their existing federal land oil leases, but said he would not back down on environmental standards or the pursuit of green energy,” the article read.