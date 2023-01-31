House Democrats tap Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for the House Judiciary Committee, a high-profile committee investigating the Biden administration, after his being booted from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI).

Schiff — approved by the House this week — joined other Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, led by their ranking member, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), to presumably wage war on the Republicans on the committee while they investigate the Biden administration.

Before he was placed on the Judiciary Committee, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blocked Schiff’s appointment to the Intelligence Committee by Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY) to follow through on a promise he made before becoming Speaker.

McCarthy, in December 2021, told Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief, Matthew Boyle, during an exclusive long-form interview, that Schiff “knowingly… used a fake dossier” to lie to the American people.

The Democrats, with Schiff, will have to figure out a way to stall the Republican-led committee’s probes into Hunter Biden, President Biden’s “mishandling” of classified documents, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the FBI and Justice Department.

The Judiciary Committee’s first hearing is set to start Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. eastern. The panel chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will take its first step investigating “Biden’s Border Crisis” and “will examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives.”

The same committee will be on the front line of any impeachment inquiries the Republicans choose to take on, such as removing Mayorkas.

Last week, Schiff announced he would run for California’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024 and join what is shaping up to be a crowded primary for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) seat, who has yet to make her final decision on whether to run for reelection

Additionally, as Breitbart reported last week, Schiff’s announcement video quickly received an ethics complaint from a watchdog group for “clearly using official government video for campaign purposes,” violating federal law and the House ethics rules, since “House Members are prohibited from using House and Senate floor video for campaign purposes.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.