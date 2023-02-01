The long-time campaign treasurer for freshman New York Rep. George Santos (R) has stepped down according to a letter sent to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) and made public late Tuesday.

Nancy Marks sent a missive to the FEC making public her decision. She served as treasurer for Santos’s 2020 and 2022 campaigns.

“At the request of the FEC, I am submitting this Form 99 stating that I have resigned as treasurer for the Devolder-Santos For Congress Committee as of January 25, 2023,” she said in her submission.

Marks also resigned from four other political committees affiliated with Santos: Devolder-Santos-Van Duyne Victory Committee, Devolder-Santos Nassau Victory Committee, Devolder-Santos for Congress Recount, and Devolder-Santos Victory Committee, according to the New York Post.

Marks noted she had formally resigned from those positions last week, the same day paperwork was filed with the FEC naming Wisconsin-based consultant Thomas Datwyler as campaign treasurer.

The campaign had begun preparing for Marks to leave her role but that stalled when Datwyler said he would not serve and his lawyer claimed on Jan. 25 the Santos team had listed him as treasurer without his authorization.

“On Monday we informed the Santos campaign that Mr. Datwyler would not be serving as treasurer,” attorney Derek Ross said. “It appears there’s a disconnect between that conversation and the filings today, which we did not authorize.”

Federal law mandates every political committee needs to have a treasurer to raise or spend money.

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) is denouncing Congressman-elect George Santos, after the New York Republican admitted that he faked his Jewish identity. https://t.co/kAzQkxfWjR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 27, 2022

The treasurer is also responsible for oversight of campaign filings to the FEC. The filing deadline for the end of 2022 is Tuesday.

The resignation was announced within hours of Santos confirming he is stepping down from his congressional committees, one day after meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The Long Island Republican is facing numerous calls from colleagues to resign from office on top of committee assignments already relinquished.

He is also facing multiple investigations by prosecutors into his personal and campaign finances and lies, which he admitted to, concerning his resume, family background, and faith.