During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) highlighted a Breitbart News report detailing the death of an 81-year-old American woman suspected to be at the hands of a six-time deported illegal alien.

Nehls, the former sheriff of Fort Bend County, Texas, told the story of an 81-year-old woman who in January 2020 was hit and killed, allegedly by Marlon Alexander Zavala-Alcantara — a six-time deported illegal alien from Honduras.

“It is very clear that individuals around the globe that have been invited into our country by this administration do not have America’s best interest at heart,” Nehls said. “I say this because they are willing to kill.”

“This guy … he ran over and killed Mrs. Boo — 81-years-old, ran her over, fled the scene, took off, we apprehend him … a couple of hours later,” Nehls said, holding a poster-size photo of the Breitbart News report on the case.

“We start booking him … we run him, this knucklehead has been deported six previous times. I think the American people are going to say, ‘How does a guy get deported once?’ He’s been deported six previous times,” Nehls continued:

And these are just a few stories … we’re sick of telling these stories. We’re sick of having the families come into our offices and explain that their loved ones were killed by people that shouldn’t be here in the first place.

[Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Zavala-Alcantara was previously deported from the United States in December 2001, July 2012, October 2012, June 2013, March 2014, and January 2015.

Zavala-Alcantara was deported in July 2012 after he was convicted of drunk driving in Houston, Texas, though he had already been convicted of drunk driving in August 2001 in Brazos County, Texas.

Zavala-Alcantara’s criminal record also extends to an aggravated battery charge in 2003 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and a battery charge in California in 2000. Zavala-Alcantara also has at least one conviction in federal court for illegal re-entry.

Zavala-Alcantara is facing up to 20 years in state prison for Boo’s death and up to 20 years in federal prison for repeatedly illegally entering the United States.

