Victoria Spartz Drops Out of Indiana Senate Race

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced on Friday she would not run for the open Indiana Senate seat in 2024, clearing the field for Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

Spartz explained in a written statement:

It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high schools girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024.

Republicans across the political spectrum have increasingly coalesced around Banks’ bid to replace outgoing Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who will be running for governor in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement this week:

Jim Banks is running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Indiana. I know Jim well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and WIN! Strong on the Border, Crime, our Military and our Vets, Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, Sanity in Government, and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!

Banks said in reaction to Trump’s endorsement:

President Trump was the first president of my lifetime to confront the China threat and put working families in Indiana and across the country first. He strengthened our military and America’s standing on the world stage, secured the border, and grew our economy, but in just two years we’ve seen much of that progress wiped out by Joe Biden and the Democrats’ radical agenda. I’m grateful to President Trump for his support and look forward to fighting for the America First agenda in the U.S. Senate.

“I have the utmost respect for the years of service Governor Daniels has given to Indiana and wish him well in the future. I’m looking forward to working with one of our top recruits this cycle, Jim Banks, to keep Indiana red in 2024,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT) said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.