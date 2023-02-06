Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is claiming to be the latest “target” of former President Trump after stating during an appearance on ABC’s This Week that Trump was so “toxic” that “boring” Joe Biden won in 2020.

“Joe Biden’s president because Donald Trump lost. Joe Biden didn’t win, and Joe Biden’s never taken possession of that fact. So he continues to do what he did when he was running which he thinks was great, because ‘I won,'” Christie told ABC’s Jon Karl over the weekend.

“No, you didn’t win, Trump lost, and you can’t change who somebody is, Jon,” Christie continued, admitting that Biden is “old” and “boring.” However, Christie said Biden was successful in the last election because he was “running against someone … who was so toxic that he won anyway.”

Trump took to TruthSocial, hitting back against Christie, pointing to the former governor’s abysmal approval ratings as well as the failure of the 60-year-old’s presidential campaign and his recommendation of Chris Wray for the FBI.

“‘Sloppy’ Chris Christie, the failed former Governor of New Jersey, spent almost his entire last year in office campaigning in New Hampshire for the Republican Nomination for President,” Trump said.

“Much like his term in office, where he left with an Approval Rating of just 9%, his Presidential campaign was a complete disaster. He endorsed me the following day, later recommended Chris Wray for the FBI (how did that work out?), went down in flames, and then was SALVAGED by ABC FAKE NEWS. I never wanted him!” he exclaimed.

Christie then claimed to be the “target of Donald Trump’s new tantrum.”

“None of his lies about me today bothered him when he asked me to prep him for every general election debate or offered me 3 different cabinet posts. He’s the only man to lose to Biden outside Delaware. That loss to Joe still stings,” Christie added:

This is far from the first time Christie has publicly criticized Trump, asserting during a December appearance on ABC’s This Week that Trump was helping Democrats — not Republicans — win, pointing to former Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s loss.

Christie said:

And on the Donald Trump side, I mean, you know, we all remember, in 2016, he said, if he got elected, there was going to be so much winning and winning and winning and winning, they’d get sick of winning. None of us knew at the time he was actually talking about the Democrats were going to do all that winning, not the Republicans. And that’s what he’s wrought. And Herschel Walker is his creation. And so he’s got to own the fact that Herschel Walker so vastly underperformed in a state as — as we saw earlier, every other Republican running statewide won, except for Herschel Walker. You know what that tells you? Bad candidate.

Christie also urged Republicans to dump “selfish” Trump after the midterms, but poll after poll shows Trump leading in the hypothetical 2024 presidential primary race by double digits, and some even showing him leading President Biden as well.