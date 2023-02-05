Chris Christie: Old, Boring Biden Didn’t Win 2020, Trump Lost

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that “boring” President Joe Biden only won the 2020 election because former President Donald Trump lost.

Anchor Jon Karl said, “You know, Governor, it’s hard to say stay the course when the answer for are you better off now for so many Americans is no.”

Christie said, “If you listened to Secretary Buttigieg, you would have thought we were in the Eisenhower economy, for God’s sake. Here’s the problem. Politicians when they run for office, you don’t always win. Sometimes the other guy loses. Joe Biden’s president because Donald Trump lost. Joe Biden didn’t win, and Joe Biden’s never taken possession of that fact. So he continues to do what he did when he was running which he thinks was great, because I won. No, you didn’t win, Trump lost, and you can’t change who somebody is, Jon.”

He added, “In the end, Joe Biden is not an exciting candidate. He’s old, he’s boring and the American people are not relating to him and that’s why those numbers are the way they are. He was running against someone in 2020 who was so toxic that he won anyway.”

