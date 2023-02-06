Oklahoma Mother Accused of Throwing 1-Month-Old Baby in Dumpster

An Oklahoma mother is accused of throwing her 1-month-old son into a dumpster, KXII reported on Monday.

Kieara Aliyah Lopez, 22, is facing charges of child abuse and abandonment of a child under ten years old, court documents show.

“The documents state that on Jan. 28, police responded to an area in Ardmore for a report of a child found in a dumpster. On the same day, officers responded to a welfare check of a woman, who they identified as Lopez.” according to the report. “When police brought her home, family members asked where her baby was. Court records say Lopez then admitted she had thrown the child in the dumpster, which she led police to.”

A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse after she threw her 1-month-old son into a dumpster, court documents state.

https://t.co/FhzqMFo1zw — WDAM 7 (@wdam) February 6, 2023

The baby was found face down in the bottom of the dumpster, according to the report. The baby had bruises and a bloodied face and was flown to OU Children’s Hospital.

The child was treated and released “with only minor injuries,” the report states.

Lopez was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. No other information is currently available.