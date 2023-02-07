Biden’s Labor Chief Set to Leave Administration for NHL Players’ Union

President Joe Biden’s pro-immigration Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, will reportedly leave his post in the administration in the coming days to become the executive director of the NHL Players’ Association.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, who first reported the news, the former Boston mayor will become the executive director of the NHL Players’ Association. Seravalli noted:

Walsh emerged as a candidate for the position only within the last three weeks. Sources indicated Russell Reynolds was rebuffed by Walsh over multiple attempts to include him earlier in the process, but Walsh had a change of circumstance once he was not selected as Biden’s next chief of staff, one of the most powerful positions in Washington.

Politico PM reported that Walsh got the “green light” for the position after meeting with the executive board — after only becoming a candidate in the last three weeks — but he would still need to be voted on for the position as a formality to receive the official yes. Additionally, the Secretary could not leave before Biden’s State of the Union on Tuesday.

Walsh, who currently makes $235,600 annually as Secretary of Labor, is expected to make roughly $3 million annually in his new position.

With this, Walsh will become the first Cabinet secretary in the president’s line of succession to leave the administration after two years of Biden being in office.

This also leaves a cabinet-level position open after the recent departure of senior Biden officials, such as Ron Klain, the former chief of staff. But, as Politico PM noted, the Secretary of Labor requires Senate confirmation.

As Breitbart News has reported in the past, Walsh believes that immigration policy is about the labor needs of businesses.

“The issue of immigration is how do we make sure that companies and businesses have the opportunity to employ people,” Walsh said last year on Fox Business.

“I think the biggest threat to our economy is that we don’t have a good, strong immigration policy,” he claimed. “Some people are so focused on the southern border, and that’s really not the issue. The issue of immigration is how do we make sure that companies and businesses have the opportunity to employ people.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.