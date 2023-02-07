FACT CHECK: Biden Claims He Capped Insulin Costs for Medicare Enrollees

CLAIM: President Joe Biden claimed during Tuesday’s State of the Union that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act put a monthly cap 0f $35 on insulin costs for Medicare enrollees.

VERDICT: Misleading.

During Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, he claimed,”Big Pharma has been unfairly charging people hundreds of dollars, four to five hundred dollars a month,” which is why “We capped the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors on Medicare. ”

Biden noted that this cap was part of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which went into effect on January 1 year after being passed by Congress and signed into law earlier in his presidency.

FACT CHECK: President @realDonaldTrump is the one who capped insulin costs at $35.https://t.co/LYxh1yagEb — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 8, 2023

But former President Donald Trump’s administration actually struck a deal with insulin manufacturers and healthcare providers to drastically reduce the cost of insulin for American seniors who relied on Medicare during his presidency — and before Biden took office.

The deal Trump’s administration made limited the co-pay for a month’s supply of the drug to $35, as Breitbart News reported at the time.

However, in Biden’s first week in office, Biden’s administration announced a Regulatory Freeze Pending Review, which froze some of the new regulations signed by Trump, including the one to reduce the cost of insulin.

