Republican officials slammed President Joe Biden’s “legacy” ahead of his State of the Union address, pointing to the multiple crises affecting the nation as a result of the Democrat leader’s abundant “failures,” while calling to “reverse course.”

As lawmakers gather for the Tuesday night address, the 80-year-old president is preparing to showcase his efforts to rebuild the country’s economy, set the stage for his bid for a 2024 re-election, and likely demand Congress approve an amnesty for the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

Meanwhile, GOP members tore into the president’s legacy, highlighting the current unenthusiastic state of the nation.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) insisted Americans “will not forget the multiple crises Joe Biden created,” listing crime, border, inflation, national security and energy crises among them.

“Biden’s failures will be on FULL display!” she declared.

During tomorrow’s #SOTU address, Americans will not forget the multiple crises Joe Biden created: – Crime Crisis

– Border Crisis

– Inflation Crisis

– National Security Crisis

– Energy Crisis Biden’s failures will be on FULL display! — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 6, 2023

Biden “must answer for the cost of his failed Far Left agenda on hardworking families, his weakness on the world stage, and reckless government spending,” she added in another tweet.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) pointed to the “inconvenient truths” of higher inflation, mortgage rates, credit card interest rates, and food prices.

“The rich are getting richer while middle class Americans suffer,” he wrote.

“Crushing inflation, a border crisis, and weakness on China—that’s President Biden’s legacy after two years,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Crushing inflation, a border crisis, and weakness on China—that's President Biden's legacy after two years. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 7, 2023

“Biden’s performance as President couldn’t be worse as he prepares for SOTU – and Americans agree,” the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) tweeted.

Biden’s performance as President couldn’t be worse as he prepares for SOTU – and Americans agree. pic.twitter.com/L6LYBFrn9p — NRCC (@NRCC) February 6, 2023

“Families in WV & across America continue to struggle because the policies & priorities of the Biden administration have made essential items unaffordable,” wrote Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), as she called on the president to address the matter during his address.

Families in WV & across America continue to struggle because the policies & priorities of the Biden administration have made essential items unaffordable. The president needs to address this during his #SOTU Address. More on this in my op-ed ⬇️ https://t.co/0hO4Jrurl3 — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) February 6, 2023

“Will Joe Biden discuss the classified documents he kept in his garage during tonight’s #SOTU?” asked the GOP Judiciary Committee.

Will Joe Biden discuss the classified documents he kept in his garage during tonight’s #SOTU? — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 7, 2023

“Americans know the real State of the Union every time they buy groceries, put gas in the tank, can’t find baby formula or medications, and lose a loved one to fentanyl pouring over our border,” wrote RSC Budget and Spending Task Force Chairman Ben Cline (R-VA).

Americans know the real State of the Union every time they buy groceries, put gas in the tank, can’t find baby formula or medications, and lose a loved one to fentanyl pouring over our border. #SOTU — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) February 6, 2023

“Ahead of the #SOTU tomorrow, the verdict is already in on the state of Americans’ finances: after two years under Biden, things are significantly worse,” tweeted the official Twitter account of the North Carolina Republican Party. “According to a new ABC News poll, a record number of people say they are financially worse off under Joe Biden.”

Ahead of the #SOTU tomorrow, the verdict is already in on the state of Americans’ finances: after two years under Biden, things are significantly worse. According to a new ABC News poll, a record number of people say they are financially worse off under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/IWWfllH1aQ — NCGOP (@NCGOP) February 6, 2023

“A record number of Americans feel worse off since President Biden took office,” wrote California Republican Young Kim. “It’s clear that families see through partisan gimmicks & want common sense policies to get us back on track.”

A record number of Americans feel worse off since President Biden took office. It's clear that families see through partisan gimmicks & want common sense policies to get us back on track. #SOTU https://t.co/fFvl0x6PPw — Young Kim (@RepYoungKim) February 6, 2023

“After two years in office, President Biden’s legacy can be summed up in one word: Failure,” tweeted Senate Republicans.

“Tonight, you can expect President @JoeBiden to brag about how good life is under his policies. He’s living in a fantasy land,” wrote Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. “Iowans are living the reality of the Biden economy and it’s busting their budgets and draining their retirement accounts.”

Tonight, you can expect President @JoeBiden to brag about how good life is under his policies. He’s living in a fantasy land. Iowans are living the reality of the Biden economy and it’s busting their budgets and draining their retirement accounts. #SOTU #sotu2023 #Bidenflation — Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) February 7, 2023

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) pointed to the “real” State of the Union: the millions of migrant border crossings under Biden.

The Republican National Committee tweeted that “after just 2 years of Biden, America is already tired” of Biden, referencing a new ABC News poll revealing “a record number of people say they are financially worse off under Joe Biden.”

Today is Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. But after just 2 years of Biden, America is already tired of him: According to a new ABC News poll, a record number of people say they are financially worse off under Joe Biden. #SOTU — GOP (@GOP) February 7, 2023

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) lamented the “deteriorating” state of the union, as he pointed to the state of the border, economy, crime, and foreign affairs.

The STATE of our border = Unsecured

The STATE of paycheck = Deflated

The STATE of crime = Anarchy

The State of foreign affairs = 🎈

The State of Inflation = Skyrocketing

The State of fentanyl overdoses = Surging The State of the Union = DETERIORATING — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 6, 2023

“[W]e all expect Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to be nothing but a distortion of reality,” wrote Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA).

Tonight, Americans deserve to hear the truth. Yet we all expect Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to be nothing but a distortion of reality. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) February 7, 2023

“No matter what POTUS says tonight, the State of the Union is an utter failure,” declared Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL).

No matter what POTUS says tonight, the State of the Union is an utter failure. pic.twitter.com/F50fc5HRqa — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) February 7, 2023

“Americans deserve accountability for the suffering and crises caused by the Biden Administration’s DISASTROUS policies,” wrote Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ).

“Will the State of the Union be full of more excuses? America is watching,” she added.

Americans deserve accountability for the suffering and crises caused by the Biden Administration’s DISASTROUS policies. Will the State of the Union be full of more excuses? America is watching.https://t.co/XAlKzD1Jkn — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) February 7, 2023

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) highlighted President Biden’s “resume,” which entails “4.5 million illegal immigrant encounters,” the “highest inflation in 40 years,” and the “lowest SPR levels since 1984.”

“It’s time to reverse course,” she argued.

President Biden’s resume:

-4.5 million illegal immigrant encounters

-Highest inflation in 40 years

-Lowest SPR levels since 1984 It’s time to reverse course. #SOTU — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) February 6, 2023

“More Americans than ever before report they are worse off financially now than before Joe Biden took office,” wrote Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL).

“If the President plans to tout his economic record as ‘strong’ in tomorrow night’s #SOTU, he should go back to the drawing board. Americans need real solutions now,” he added.

More Americans than ever before report they are worse off financially now than before Joe Biden took office. If the President plans to tout his economic record as "strong" in tomorrow night's #SOTU, he should go back to the drawing board. Americans need real solutions now. — Congressman Scott Franklin (@RepFranklin) February 6, 2023

“The American People don’t deserve the glossy misdirection they’ll hear tomorrow night from President Biden. They deserve the truth, an apology, and common sense solutions,” wrote Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The American People don’t deserve the glossy misdirection they’ll hear tomorrow night from President Biden. They deserve the truth, an apology, and common sense solutions. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ppG32K0cPR — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) February 6, 2023

“President Biden tomorrow giving his #SOTU speech with his ‘rose-colored glasses,’” wrote Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX).

“I can’t wait to watch his everything is peachy speech while everyday Americans are struggling to make ends meet,” he added.

President Biden tomorrow giving his #SOTU speech with his "rose-colored glasses." I can't wait to watch his everything is peachy speech while everyday Americans are struggling to make ends meet. "It's fine. It's totally fine." – President Biden pic.twitter.com/rfSOtR5qgp — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) February 6, 2023

Freshman Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) pointed to all those things Americans “won’t hear” in Biden’s address, including: record border crossings, record Inflation, record crime, record drug overdoses, as well as low wages, high prices and any “real solutions to fix these problems.”

All things you won't hear in Joe Biden's #SOTU: ⚠️Record Border Crossings

⚠️Record Inflation

⚠️Record Crime

⚠️Record Drug Overdoses

⚠️Wages down | prices up

⚠️Real solutions to fix these problems — Rep. Wesley Hunt Press Office (@RepWesleyHunt) February 6, 2023

“Will Joe Biden confront the Chinese Communist Party in his remarks tomorrow night or will he allow the illegal incursion into our sovereign airspace to go unmentioned?” Hunt asked in another tweet, adding that American families are “struggling because of Biden’s historic policy failures.”

He also anticipated that the president would offer “empty rhetoric” and “not real solutions.”

American families are struggling because of Biden's historic policy failures. Tomorow night, Joe Biden will offer empty rhetoric, not real solutions. #SOTU — Rep. Wesley Hunt Press Office (@RepWesleyHunt) February 6, 2023

Some called attention to the recent discovery of a rogue Chinese “surveillance” balloon — which Beijing confirmed originated in China but claimed had accidentally drifted far afield of its original course and into both Canada and America — flew for days across the western seaboard before confused onlookers in Montana began filming it in the skies, prompting the DoD to confirm the Chinese vessel had breached U.S. airspace.

“China is going to skip the State of the Union – they’ve already surveyed it,” mocked Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

China is going to skip the State of the Union – they’ve already surveyed it. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 7, 2023

“Joe Biden is going to blow so much hot air at the State of the Union that he could inflate another Chinese Spy Balloon,” wrote Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

Joe Biden is going to blow so much hot air at the State of the Union that he could inflate another Chinese Spy Balloon. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) February 7, 2023

Hard to say the State of the Union is “strong” when our commander-in-chief lets a Chinese spy balloon fly across our entire country before doing anything about it, wrote Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Hard to say the State of the Union is “strong” when our commander-in-chief lets a Chinese spy balloon fly across our entire country before doing anything about it. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 6, 2023

On Saturday, Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) announced she was boycotting Biden’s State of the Union address, telling Breitbart News she will not sit there and listen to the 80-year-old commander in chief “continue to lie.”

Joe Biden’s presidency has been filled with lie after lie. I will not be attending Biden’s State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of Congress applaud his lies. — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) February 6, 2023

“I will not be attending. I do not plan to show up to and listen to him continue to lie,” the congresswoman said, explaining that Biden’s “entire presidency has been filled with lie after lie.”

“And I’m not going to sit there and listen to him lie and then watch the media and other members of Congress applaud him his lies,” she added, listing a series of examples of Biden’s blunders — from lying about the border crisis to energy prices.

The address comes as less than a quarter of Americans expressed satisfaction with the current State of the Union, according to a fresh Gallup survey.