Some Republican members of Congress shouted “Secure the border!” during President Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, forcing the 80-year-old to pause for a few moments.

Biden said during the speech that the border problems “won’t be fixed until Congress acts,” failing to note that his administration’s actions — including nixing Trump-era policies — have led to an influx of migrants pouring over the border.

As of October, 5.5 million illegal immigrations were “encountered” at the border since Biden took office, per a report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

Notably, Biden also waited until two years after taking office to visit the southern border.

During the speech he touted a “pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, [and] essential workers.”

“It’s our duty to protect all the people’s rights and freedoms. Congress must restore the right,” he said before some lawmakers started shouting, “border” and “Secure the border!” This prompted a pause from Biden, who proceeded in the speech moments later.

“When is he going to talk about the greatest Southern Border in the History of our Country being obliterated and destroyed almost instantaneously?” former President Trump asked on Truth Social during Biden’s speech.