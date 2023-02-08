Joe Biden is a “failed president” doubling down on radical and destructive “far-left” policies, and his State of the Union Address was, in fact, “the state of whatever fairytale world” he is living in, according to Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) who argued that American families “deserve better.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday, Mullin slammed the president’s Tuesday evening State of the Union, describing it as “the state of whatever fairytale world Joe Biden is living in.”

“That was not the state of our union,” he said. “Yes, the American people are strong. Oklahoma is strong. But that’s only in spite of the hardships that the Biden administration has thrown at them.”

According to Mullin, the country is well aware of the president’s role in the many crises currently facing the nation.

“Despite his empty words, Americans know that Joe Biden is single-handedly responsible for an inflation crisis, an energy crisis, a border crisis, a crime crisis, and a foreign policy crisis,” he said.

“Americans are sick of it, and they want to get our country back on track,” he added.

The Oklahoma Republican then panned the president’s “far-left” policies for having led to the present situation.

“The fact is Joe Biden could have used his speech as an opportunity to change course after two years of policy failures,” he said. “But, instead, he touted the same destructive, far-left policies that got us here in the first place.”

The new senator went on to explain how the president’s various claims hardly reflected reality:

Joe Biden touted his economic agenda when two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. He bragged about low gas prices — meanwhile, gasoline prices remain nearly a dollar more expensive than before he entered office. Biden screamed, “Made in America,” while pounding his fists, yet he sabotages American energy and begs adversaries like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and China for their oil and rare earth mineral supply. He went on about deficit reduction when he approved $4.8 trillion in new borrowing these past two years. The list goes on.

Mullin, who was officially sworn in as the 19th senator for the State of Oklahoma last month, concluded by arguing that American families “deserve better than a failed president who deflects blame and doubles down on radical far-left policies that have bankrupted our country.”

“Senate Republicans are united in our efforts to lower costs, restore energy independence, secure the border, and protect our American values,” he added.

On Tuesday, Mullin pointed to the millions of migrant border crossings under Biden, describing them as the “real” state of the union.

The matter comes as Republicans continue to pick apart President Biden’s second State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Biden’s speech featured several notable moments as he mistakenly referred to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as “minority leader,” asserted freedom from the grip of the coronavirus without mentioning his attempts to prolong it via mask and vaccine mandates, and paused at one point after Republicans shouted, “secure the border,” during the address.

Despite the president’s claims, a majority of Americans believe Biden has not accomplished much during the first two years of his presidency as they continue to struggle with surging inflation, a growing border crisis, record crime, and a failing educational system.

Since his taking office, inflation has increased 13.5 percent, while prices for groceries, fuel and oil, electricity, and home rentals continue to soar.

A Gallup poll released Wednesday revealed that half of Americans say they are worse off financially than they were a year ago, the highest level of reported decline since the financial crisis.