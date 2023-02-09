J.D. Vance: Illegal Immigration Robs Americans of Dream of Owning a Home

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) says Americans are being robbed of the dream of owning a home as one of the many negative results of illegal immigration.

During a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday, Vance noted how illegal immigration puts immense downward pressure on mostly working and lower-middle class Americans.

The result, Vance said, is lower wages and more competition in the housing market, making it difficult for first-time buyers to scoop up affordable properties in good neighborhoods.

“We talk about [immigration] as a law and order problem but I want to plant the seed both for our colleagues on my side of the aisle and colleagues elsewhere and also for those of you who are interested in this issue,” Vance said, adding:

If you think about what it means to have 20 or 25 million undocumented illegal immigrants in a country, in a situation where we’re not building enough housing, that puts incredible pressure, you have way more buyers for way fewer homes, and that puts incredible pressure home buyers and people who just want to live a good life. I’m a very strong believer that we should think about our immigration problem and our immigration crisis as an economic problem as much as a cultural or law and order problem. [Emphasis added] Immigration in this country right now, illegal immigration … means wage theft in the form of competition for jobs for lower-wage migrants and in this instance, in the context of housing, illegal immigration means theft of the American dream of housing when you have 25 million people who shouldn’t be here by law competing with American citizens to buy their first home, to rent a home, and that is a major problem that we should be talking more about in the context of the immigration crisis. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, mass immigration poses a grave problem for Americans looking to buy their first home or move into larger properties after living in a starter home.

A 2017 study published in the Journal of Housing Economics found that “increases in immigration into a metropolitan statistical area are linked with rising rents and home prices in that metropolitan statistical area and neighboring metropolitan statistical areas.”

Last year, Breitbart News analyzed home prices and rents in some of the nation’s largest cities where President Joe Biden’s administration is resettling border crossers and illegal aliens en masse. Ultimately, the data shows that as illegal immigration booms in a particular area, so do housing costs as residents face more competition.

Months ago, the New York Times admitted that rents and housing prices in Ontario, Canada, had recently surged as a result of mass immigration, where native Canadians have been forced to compete for housing against a growing foreign-born population.

Most recently, the Center for Immigration Studies detailed in a report that some $2.1 billion paid by New Yorkers to newly arrived illegal aliens had ended up in the hands of landlords via rent and home purchases — a funneling of money that is likely widespread across major American cities.

