Missouri Attorney General Launches Probe into St. Louis Gender Clinic

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) is launching an investigation into the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital after a whistleblower detailed harm it was allegedly doing to children.

According to KMOV, the whistleblower, who worked at the center from 2018 to 2022, wrote to Bailey.

A sworn affidavit was submitted by former center worker Jamie Reed two weeks ago, alleging she “Personally witnessed Center healthcare providers lie to the public and to parents of patients about the treatment, or lack of treatment, and the effects of treatment provided to children at the Center.”

“I witnessed staff at the Center provide puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children without complete informed parental consent and without an appropriate or accurate assessment of the needs of the child,” she continued. “I witnessed children experience shocking injuries from the medication the Center prescribed. And I saw the Center make no attempt or effort to track adverse outcomes of patients after they left the Center.”

Bailey launched a “full investigation into these shocking allegations” apparently upon receipt of Reed’s affidavit and “documents that support her allegations.”

“We take this evidence seriously and are thoroughly investigating to make sure children are not harmed by individuals who may be more concerned with a radical social agenda than the health of children,” Bailey said.

Confirmation of Bailey’s investigation comes in the wake of a piece written by Reed for the Free Press, further detailing “morally and medically appalling” practices from the clinic.

The gender center responded to the allegations, saying, “We are alarmed by the allegations reported in the article published by The Free Press describing practices and behaviors the author says she witnessed while employed at the university’s Transgender Center.”

“We are taking this matter very seriously and have already begun the process of looking into the situation to ascertain the facts,” the statement continues. “As always, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients. We are committed to providing compassionate, family-centered care to all of our patients and we hold our medical practitioners to the highest professional and ethical standards.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.