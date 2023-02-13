Tom Cotton: Biden Administration Owes ‘Explanation’ for ‘Objects’ Shot Out of Sky

The Biden administration owes an “explanation” for the “objects” that jets have shot out of the sky in recent days, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said in a statement Monday.

“The president owes the American people an explanation, direct and on camera, of what we know about these ‘objects’ and what steps he’s taking to protect America’s sovereign airspace,” the U.S. senator said, adding that “no commander-in-chief should hide behind press secretaries and anonymous sources in a time of crisis.”

Cotton’s demand follows U.S.fighter jets shooting down several unidentified objects over the past several days, including one over Lake Huron during the weekend.

“I’ve been in contact with DOD [Department of Defense] regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots,” Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) said, demanding answers for the American people:

I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023

That tweet followed jets shooting down high altitude “objects” over Alaska and Canada as well, with little details.

“We have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase,” Melissa Dalton, assistant defense secretary for Homeland Defense, stated.

Meanwhile, the White House is denying theories and speculation of “extraterrestrial activity.”

“There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“It was important for us to say that from here, because we’ve been hearing a lot about it,” she added.