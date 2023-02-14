Nolte: U.S. Intel Says Biden Likely Shot Down Three ‘Benign’ Objects

The White House confirmed Tuesday that Joe Biden shot down three objects over the last few days without knowing what they were.

That’s the only way to interpret the latest news…

“The U.S. intelligence community’s leading explanation for the three most recent unidentified objects shot down over North America,” reports far-left NBC News, “is that they were being used for commercial or benign purposes, the White House says.”

Biden shot down three objects most likely that were “being used for commercial or benign purposes[.]”

Oh, brother.

That lunatic Biden is shooting everything out of the sky EXCEPT the Chinese spy balloon, which he allowed to drift over our country unmolested for days.

So… According to this NBC story, the worse (and most likely) explanation is that Biden shot down objects that were no threat to anyone and might have been privately owned. But…

The BEST case scenario is that Biden was shooting off missiles over Lake Huron and elsewhere without having any idea of what he was firing at.

Think about that. One thing we now know for certain now is that Biden ordered objects to be shot down before verifying what they were!

The White House said Tuesday that the U.S. intelligence community is considering that the three most recent unidentified objects shot down over North America were being used for commercial or benign purposes. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters the evaluation is based on what the U.S. knows from images of the three objects and cautioned that the assessment is preliminary because no debris from any of them has been recovered. “One thing we have to consider, and we believe the intelligence community is considering as an explanation, is that these could be balloons tied to commercial or research entities and therefore totally benign,” Kirby said.

As reports of these three shoot-downs came out over the weekend, people were concerned about everything from an alien invasion to our country being under attack by a China or Russia.

When I heard the weekend news of these shoot-downs, I assumed Biden was so humiliated over doing nothing about the Chinese spy balloon that he decided to shoot down other spy balloons. Who would have thought he was just shooting down anything?

Sunday over Lake Huron:

The United States military on Sunday shot down an unidentified flying object over Michigan, the fourth U.S. military shoot-down in eight days.

Biden shot this down without knowing what it was?

Again:

An American jet shot down “an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace” Saturday after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered it to be taken down.

Biden shot this down without knowing what it was?

Again:

The Pentagon said that it shot down an unidentified object over Alaska on Friday after it flew at an altitude that would pose a risk to civilian aircraft.

Biden shot this down before knowing what it was?

This is insanity. When has this ever happened? When has a U.S. president gone on a shooting spree over American air space not knowing what he was shooting at?

The lying government is also claiming they can’t find any debris from these three most recent shoot-downs, so they can’t tell us for sure what was actually shot down. Does anyone believe that? I don’t believe that. We have satellites and drones that can spot a mole on someone’s arm. You’re telling me we couldn’t see what was shot down?

