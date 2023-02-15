A South Dakota Democrat lawmaker called a conservative organization “extremist” for believing two-parent households with married mother and fathers are best for raising children.

“Extremist group Family Heritage Alliance said this morning that the safest place for kids are in families that have a married mom and dad. What a dangerous and un-American belief,” wrote state Rep. Erin Healy on Monday.

Extremist group Family Heritage Alliance said this morning that the safest place for kids are in families that have a married mom and dad. What a dangerous and un-American belief. — Representative Erin Healy (@RepErinHealy) February 13, 2023

The Family Heritage Alliance describes itself is an organization that “stands with like-minded churches and organizations to help South Dakota become a state where God is honored…religious freedom flourishes… families thrive… and life is cherished.”

The organization’s website also states that “the marriage of a man and a woman and their ability to raise their children is foundational to the strength of a nation.”

“We believe that strengthening our families, defending parental rights and defending a natural definition of marriage are critical to achieving a strong and healthy nation,” the website reads.

Family Heritage Alliance told Fox News Digital that Rep. Healy “has completely disregarded what we know to be true about children and families.”

“Growing up in the home of a married biological mother and father is the single largest predictor of success later in life. It’s highly ironic that she describes a well-known fact about child safety as dangerous and un-American,” the organization continued.

Healy reportedly focuses on legislation aimed at children and families, including “early education, women’s healthcare, and child advocacy, according to the Fox News report.

Healy limited who could reply to her tweet, which received thousands of angry comments.

“This is well established, uncontroversial, and obviously not un-American to believe,” Heritage Foundation Senior Research Fellow Jay W. Richards tweeted in response. “How sealed does one’s echo chamber have to be to tweet something like this?”

This is well established, uncontroversial, and obviously not un-American to believe. How sealed does one's echo chamber have to be to tweet something like this? https://t.co/T3KU1B1skv — Jay W. Richards (@DrJayRichards) February 14, 2023

“Traditional families are now ‘dangerous and un-American’ to the left…especially to this sad, elected cat lady,” comedian Tim Young wrote.

Traditional families are now "dangerous and un-American" to the left… especially to this sad, elected cat lady. https://t.co/SPZwYeY5SD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 15, 2023

“Functioning nuclear families are now ‘dangeous [sic] and unAmerican,'” Executive Editor of Common Sense Society Christopher Bedford wrote. “What a sick world we live in.”