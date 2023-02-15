Former Vice President Mike Pence told Breitbart News exclusively that he believes the radical left has “dramatically overreached” when it comes to pushing its transgenderism agenda on children.

Pence, who was on his way to a rally in Iowa to back parents as they fight back against the Linn-Mar Community School District policy, which he said allows schools to help transition children without parental consent or notification, said he believes parents are furious about this nationwide and are fighting back.

“I think there is tremendous energy in the grassroots across this country to support parents’ rights when it comes to the radical left’s agenda ideology,” Pence told Breitbart News. “I think the radical left has dramatically overreached on this issue. We’re hopeful that the case moving its way through the courts right now will resolve the issue, but we’ve also launched a grassroots campaign all across Iowa that is going to be mobilizing families. There are no more important rights than parents’ rights, and I say that as a parent and as a grandparent. So, we’re going to fight for the right of every parent to be involved in decisions for their children’s wellbeing.”

Pence said his group Advancing American Freedom “has brought conservative groups together to support a lawsuit against a transgender policy at the Linn-Mar Community School District.”

Today, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul will hear oral arguments in Parents Defending Education v. Linn-Mar Community School District, a case in which parents are suing to stop the school district from implementing its radical transgender policies. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 15, 2023

The lights are bright and we are ready to fight for parents' rights in Iowa and across the Nation! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fuDb5gViGN — Advancing American Freedom (@AmericanFreedom) February 15, 2023

“It literally is a policy that will allow students to obtain a gender transition from the school without parental consent or parental notification,” Pence, who was in Minnesota backing the case earlier in the day before his trip to Iowa to rally parents against the policy, said. “There is also a whole range of limits on liberties of other students that take a different view of transgender students. So, we’re supporting a case that’s actually going through oral arguments in the 8th Circuit in Saint Paul, Minnesota, today, and we’ll be down meeting with activists. This is all about parental rights. The very idea that schools could counsel and develop a gender transition plan for a student without informing the parents literally at a school district where they have to have written permission from the parents to give the student aspirin is insane. So, we’re taking the case to the courts, but we’re also taking the case to the streets in Minnesota and Iowa today.”

Pence visits Minnesota, says parents' rights are being 'trampled' https://t.co/EQ9jO8jh4E — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 15, 2023

Pence said overall he believes that the radical left will “lose big” on the transgenderism agenda as he said it flies in the face of thousands of years of core tenets of western civilization.

“Nobody cares more about my kids than me. Literally, parental rights are at the heart of western civilization,” Pence said. “The principle that parents are in charge of the most important decisions in their children’s lives is literally thousands of years of old, but it’s being undermined by the radical left’s ideology. This made its way into our schools. I have every confidence we’re going to win this fight. I’m very confident we’re going to win our court case, but I’m even more confident about the grassroots enthusiasm I see around the country. American parents aren’t going to put up with it. I really believe this is one of those issues that is going to span traditional political philosophies. People care about their families whether they’re Democrats or Republicans, whether they’re liberals or conservatives. I think the radical left is going to lose and lose big on this one.”