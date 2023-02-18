Sixty-two percent of registered voters believe President Joe Biden has “participated” in his family business deals, a Harvard Cap/Harris poll released Friday found.

The survey asked, “Did Joe Biden participate in his son’s influence-peddling business or did Joe Biden not participate in his son’s business?”

Sixty-two percent said Joe Biden has participated, while 38 percent said he has not.

Friday’s polling shows an upward tick on those who believe Joe Biden has been involved in the family business. In April, 58 percent said Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business.

Though Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times that the president has not been involved in the family business, at least 19 pieces of evidence suggest Joe Biden has played an influential role in his son Hunter and brother James’s and Frank’s activities.

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” he claimed in 2019.

Evidence suggests otherwise. Frank Biden has admitted he peddled influence to the White House while Biden was president, CNN reported. And on Tuesday, reports surfaced that James Biden secretly negotiated a $140 million settlement deal in 2012 between a U.S. company and the Saudi Arabian government because of his relationship with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The poll also asked respondents, “Is the Hunter Biden laptop genuine or Russian disinformation?”

Sixty percent said Hunter’s laptop was genuine, while 40 percent said it was not.

The perception of the authenticity of the laptop could be impacted by how the establishment media ignored and misinformed about the laptop scandal.

At least 15 establishment media personalities claimed Hunter’s laptop emails were likely Russian propaganda before the New York Times admitted it was authentic two years later.

CNN finally admitted that Hunter’s laptop was authentic 532 days after the initial story broke on October 24, 2020 — notably calling it “Russian disinformation” and “made up” at the time.

The Harris poll surveyed 1,838 registered voters from February 15-16, 2023. The margin of error was not provided.