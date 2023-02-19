Watch Live: ‘Rage Against the War Machine Rally’ in D.C.

Anti-war activists will gather in Washington, DC, Sunday just ahead of the one-year anniversary of war in Ukraine for a “Rage Against the War Machine Rally.”
Hosted by the Libertarian Party and the People’s Party, the rally is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern outside the Lincoln Memorial. Tulsi Gabbard and Ron Paul will be among the speakers.
Big thanks to everyone coming to make their voice heard at the Rage Against the War Machine rally in Washington, D.C. today! Let's take our list of demands to the Warmonger-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/f3kmWPyCML
— Libertarian Party (@LPNational) February 19, 2023
According to their event website, their demands include the following:
1. Not One More Penny for War in Ukraine
2. Negotiate Peace
3. Stop the War Inflation
4. Disband NATO
5. Global Nuclear De-Escalation
6. Slash the Pentagon Budget
7. Abolish the CIA and Military-Industrial Deep State
8. Abolish War and Empire
9. Restore Civil Liberties
10. Free Julian Assange
Breitbart News will be live-streaming the event, courtesy of the organizers.
