Watch Live: ‘Rage Against the War Machine Rally’ in D.C.

Anti-war activists will gather in Washington, DC, Sunday just ahead of the one-year anniversary of war in Ukraine for a “Rage Against the War Machine Rally.”

Hosted by the Libertarian Party and the People’s Party, the rally is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern outside the Lincoln Memorial. Tulsi Gabbard and Ron Paul will be among the speakers.

According to their event website, their demands include the following:

1. Not One More Penny for War in Ukraine 2. Negotiate Peace 3. Stop the War Inflation 4. Disband NATO 5. Global Nuclear De-Escalation 6. Slash the Pentagon Budget 7. Abolish the CIA and Military-Industrial Deep State 8. Abolish War and Empire 9. Restore Civil Liberties 10. Free Julian Assange

