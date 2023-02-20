President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are suffering at home as he travels to Ukraine for an unexpected trip, a recent Harvard Caps/Harris poll revealed.

The survey found Biden’s overall approval underwater, as 42 percent approve of the president compared to a majority, 55 percent, who disapprove.

His approval on specific issues also falls below a majority on all but one issue — the Chinese Coronavirus. Half approve of his handling of that topic.

However, the 80-year-old president fares far worse on issues such as the economy (39 percent approve), immigration (38 percent approve), and handling inflation (38 percent approve).

Further, less than half, 48 percent, approve of Biden “stimulating jobs,” while just 44 percent approve of his handling of “fighting terrorism.”

Forty-two percent approve of his administering the government, and 39 percent approve of his dealing with violence and crime in the country.

Another 43 percent approve of his handling of foreign affairs — perhaps one of the most significant data points, as it precedes Biden’s unexpected trip to Ukraine, of which the U.S. has given tens of billions of dollars.

In December, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) added some perspective ahead of Congress passing the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which allotted billions in taxpayer dollars to Ukraine, noting that the amount of money given to the country could be translated to over $200 million from each Congressional district in the U.S.:

$100 billion to Ukraine. Let’s put that in perspective. That’s more than $200 million this year from each Congressional district. What could your congressman have done for your district with $200 million? How long will the kids in your district be paying interest on this debt? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden has yet to visit the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, who are still recovering from a fiery train derailment, which occurred mere weeks ago. Former President Trump, who threw his hat in the presidential ring in November, is expected to visit the city this week.

“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” Donald Trump Jr. announced. “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void”:

Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week.

If our “leaders” are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 18, 2023

The survey was taken February 15-16, 2022, among 1,838 registered voters.