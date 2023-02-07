The majority of likely general election voters say that the Biden administration mishandled or should have handled sooner the Chinese spy balloon that traveled across the continental United States last week, a poll found.

When 1086 respondents were asked their opinion for a Trafalgar Group poll on how the Biden administration handled the Chinese spy balloon that traveled across the continental United States, 63.4 percent said that “the crisis was mishandled” or that the “crisis should have been dealt with sooner.” Only 36.6 percent said the Biden administration “appropriately” handled the crisis.

Additionally, 58,8 percent said “yes,” they believe “President [Joe] Biden should have taken quicker action to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon before it even entered U.S. sovereign airspace.” In comparison, only 31.4 percent said “no,” and 9.8 percent said they were “not sure.”

American civilians first discovered the spy balloon floating over their homes on Thursday. After the news broke, a senior defense official said last week, “We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China].”

Then, after days of floating around the continental United States, the military shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday morning while it was over the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolina coast.

South Carolina residents caught video footage of the spy balloon being shot out of the sky on Saturday by the United States military:

@RealUSC via Storyful

The poll found that a majority (59.2 percent) also feel that Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon made “America look weak” on the world stage.

On the other side of that, 24.2 percent believe “it had no impact” on the perceptions of America on the world stage, while 10.1 percent said “it made America look strong,” and 6.5 percent said they were “not sure.”

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted on February 6 and 7 with 1,086 likely general election voters in the United States. There was also a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

