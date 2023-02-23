Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman Has a Pinterest Page of Magic Spells

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of a special grand jury in Georgia probing former President Donald Trump’s effort to have the state’s Electoral College vote overturned, reportedly has a Pinterest page full of magic spells.

Kohrs made headlines this week due to the statements she gave to the establishment press regarding the pending indictment of the former president.

“I wanted to hear from the former president, but honestly, I kind of wanted to subpoena the former president because I got to swear everybody in, and so I thought it would be really cool to get 60 seconds with President Trump—of me looking at him and being like ‘Do you solemnly swear…?’ and me getting to swear him in. I kind of just thought that would be an awesome moment,” she told MSNBC.

Her statements became so flamboyant even Anderson Cooper of CNN feared she could put the trial in jeopardy.

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of a special grand jury in Georgia probing former President Donald Trump’s effort to have the state’s Electoral College vote overturned, may have jeopardized the case with her recent interviews. https://t.co/zT4HXDTZOA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 22, 2023

“First of all, why this person is talking on TV, I do not understand. Because, she’s clearly enjoying herself, but, I mean, is this responsible? She was the foreperson of this grand jury,” Cooper told legal expert Elie Honig.

“I was wincing just watching her eagerness to, like, hint at stuff,” Cooper added.

Kohrs’ social media life appears to be just as flamboyant, complete with a “whacky Pinterest page with collections of pinned magic spells and all things witchy,” according to the Daily Mail.

Many of Kohrs social media accounts have been deleted, but her Pinterest page remains with several collections of pins dedicated to Wicca and Witchcraft.