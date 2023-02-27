Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has released via email an “Anti-Woke Policy Pledge,” which he is calling on all Republican candidates to commit to.

Ramaswamy announced his bid for the White House last Tuesday, marking the third candidate to enter the race, following former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC). His challenge was directed at both candidates and others who may enter the fray.

“I am in this for the long haul: we will run a race that takes us all the way to the White House,” Ramaswamy said. “I’m not a professional politician, and I couldn’t care less about the GOP party machinery. But for the sake of the country, I think it’s important for the GOP to unite around a vision to defeat wokeness and to revive American excellence.”

He noted he would support the eventual party nominee as long as he or she committed to the pledge, which includes the following eight measures:

End affirmative action in the public and private sectors: rescind Executive Order 11246



Abandon climate religion in all forms



Declare total economic independence from China



Express readiness to use the U.S. military to secure our borders and to eliminate Mexican drug cartels



Replace federal civil service protections with 8-year term limits for all federal employees



Shut down U.S. Department of Education



Commit to oppose central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)



Release the “state action” files: publish all instances in the last 5 years when federal officials have pressured private actors to take unconstitutional action

“Every serious GOP contender should be prepared to make and abide by these commitments, without hesitation or apology,” he said.

The candidate is set to lay out the pledge challenge in greater detail during a speech at CPAC in Washington, DC, on Friday night, a spokesperson told Breitbart News.

“I’m all-in for America First, but to put America first, we need to rediscover what America is,” Ramaswamy said in the release. “Our party needs to stop obsessing over the question of the ‘who,’ and focus first on the ‘what’ and the ‘why.’ If we clearly define a pro-American agenda, we win 2024 in a landslide.”