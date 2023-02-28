Texas Supreme Court Upholds Pro-Life Freedom of Speech

The Texas Supreme Court handed down a major ruling on Friday, rejecting an effort by pro-abortion groups to silence a pro-life advocate who equated abortion with murder.

The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity and The Afiya Center and Texas Equal Access Fund filed nearly identical lawsuits against pro-life activist Mark Lee Dickson and Right to Life East Texas in Travis County in 2020, accusing Dickson of defamation for referring to them as “criminal organizations” and equating abortion with murder.

The Texas Supreme Court ultimately decided that Dickson’s statements are “protected opinion about abortion law made in pursuit of changing the law, placing them at the heart of protect speech under the United States and Texas Constitutions,” Justice Jane Bland wrote in the opinion of of the court, adding:

Such opinions are constitutionally protected even when the speaker applies them to specific advocacy groups that support abortion rights. In our state and nation, an advocate is free to speak, write or publish his opinions on any subject, perhaps most especially on controversial subjects like legalized abortion,

The dispute between Dickson and the pro-abortion organizations began in 2019, when Dickson successfully lobbied the Waskom, Texas, city council to pass an ordinance declaring the town to be a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.” That ordinance states that abortion is “an act of murder with malice aforethought” and it conditionally criminalizes aiding or abetting most abortions should the United States Supreme Court overrule Roe v. Wade. The ordinance initially listed the pro-abortion groups, among others, as “criminal organizations” that “perform abortions and assist others in obtaining abortions.”

However, the ordinance was not the subject of the lawsuits, but rather Dickson’s speech in the wake of the ordinance’s passage. Soon after the city passed the ordinance, Dickson posted statements about it to his Facebook and to the Right to Life East Texas Facebook page. The court opinion reads:

In his posts, he encouraged others to join his campaign to bring similar ordinances to other Texas cities. In one post, he asks readers to sign a petition favoring such ordinances. In another, he quotes the Ordinance and identifies the plaintiffs in this case as ‘criminal organizations.’ In other posts, Dickson writes that the plaintiffs ‘exist to help pregnant Mothers murder their babies’ and ‘murder innocent unborn children.’

In June of 2020, the plaintiffs wrote to both Dickson and Right to Life East Texas asking Dickson to retract his statements. Dickson did not reply, and a week later, the pro-abortion groups filed two separate defamation lawsuits. Dickson and Right to Life East Texas moved to dismiss both suits under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, and said that his statements represent his opinion about abortion and are a part of his advocacy to change the laws on abortion.

Two courts of appeals considered whether Dickson’s statements were defamatory: one court of appeals ordered the suit dismissed, while another permitted the defamation suit to continue. The Texas Supreme Court said that, upon examination of his statements, their context “shows no abuse of the constitutional right to freely speak” and that Dickson “did not urge or threaten violence, nor did he misrepresent the underlying conduct in expressing his opinions about it.”

The opinion reads:

The Texas Citizens Participation Act provides for early dismissal of lawsuits that chill a citizen’s exercise of free speech unless the lawsuit has merit. Because the speaker in this case properly invoked the Act and the plaintiffs failed to adduce evidence of defamation in response, these cases must be dismissed. Accordingly, we affirm the judgment of the court of appeals that dismissed the defamation suit before it, and we reverse the judgment of the court of appeals that permitted the companion suit to advance. …

In dismissing these cases, we express no opinion on the opinions of others. Instead, we return both sides of the abortion debate to the battlefield of speech where it belongs. If there be time to expose through discussion the falsehood and fallacies, to avert the evil by the processes of education, the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence.

The court added that “perhaps no speech more deserves and requires protection from governmental censure than that critical of the government and its decisions” and that any limitation that defamation law places on free speech “may not muzzle a speaker from asserting an opinion in an ongoing debate about the law.”

Texas Right to Life addressed the court victory in a press release on Friday, stating that, while the decision is “a significant win for the movement, there is still much work to be done to end the scourge of abortion and restore a Culture of Life in our society.”

The pro-life organization wrote:

Had the Supreme Court of Texas allowed the lawsuit against Dickson to continue, it would have opened the door for abortion groups to censor the speech of all Texans advocating for the lives of the preborn. It’s shameful that abortion groups are using abusive lawsuits to silence Americans, and this is a threat to the fundamental principles of a democratic republic and free speech.

Texas Right to Life noted that it is “no stranger to such attacks from the abortion industry.” The organization wrote:

We have been sued 14 times by Planned Parenthood and other abortion groups. They aim to cancel us and to destroy the Texas Heartbeat Act altogether. The price tag to defend against these lawsuits so far has reached over $300,000, and there’s no end in sight. Abortionists simply want to sue Texas Right to Life and all Pro-Life Texans out of existence.

The organization concluded by stating that the pro-life movement must “continue to fight against illegal abortions, support pregnant mothers, and restore pro-Life values in health care to uphold the dignity of human Life at all stages.”

“The battle for the rights of preborn children is far from over, but we remain committed to fighting for the cause of life and defending the fundamental right to free speech for all Pro-Life advocates,” the group wrote.

The case is The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity v. Dickson, No. 21-0978 in the Supreme Court of Texas.