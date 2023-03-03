President Joe Biden’s aides have reportedly begun to assemble a 2024 “national advisory board” to temper the Democrat Party’s division regarding his prospective reelection launch and to dislodge any potential serious primary threat.

Biden’s lieutenants are collecting prominent Democrats to serve on the board — intended to serve as a means to extend party alliances to reelection doubters — that will present a united Democrat Party to block any serious opposition, the Washington Post reported Friday.

“They hope to tamp down internal divisions during what could be a turbulent election, especially as many in the group are former or future presidential candidates,” the Post reported. The aides are reportedly designing the board with the responsibility to speak positively about the president once he launches his campaign. Rumors have swirled he will announce the bid in April after February’s postponement. Those reportedly asked to join the board are some of Biden’s perceived greatest primary threats, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Potential members who are more sympathetic to Biden’s 2024 bid include Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-DE), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D). “Biden may be especially sensitive to the need for unity given that the Democrats’ last presidential primary was a free-for-all with more than two dozen candidates, pitting some of the party’s top figures against each other,” the Post reported. “Biden took his share of criticism; in one searing debate, then-Sen. Kamala D. Harris accused him of racial insensitivity, a rift that took some time to heal. “The plan to create an advisory board comes as the establishment media have questioned Biden’s viability due to his age. Biden is currently the oldest president in United States history.

“Allow me to point out, as if you don’t already know this, that Biden is old. He is 80 now, will be 82 on Inauguration Day 2025, and will hit 86 if he makes it all the way through a second term,” the Atlantic’s Mark Leibovich wrote Monday, citing polls about Democrats’ distaste for Biden’s reelection campaign. “Quite obviously, Democrats today have a strong craving for someone other than the sitting president.” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) has also questioned Biden’s age as a factor and warned he is not the only lawmaker worried about how his age will impact the Democrats’ chances of victory.