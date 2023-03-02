Jill Biden Claims She Gives a ‘Good Balance’ of Insight to Joe

First lady Jill Biden told CNN that she offers a “good balance” of insight to her husband, President Joe Biden.

During the interview with CNN during her recent trip to Africa, she claims she maintains a “good balance” of insight and advice she offers the president. The first lady noted that she sees what the president does not always see because she goes out daily — since she is also a full-time teacher at a Community College.

“Certainly, I tell him stories, and I have things that I’ve seen and things that people want and where their challenges are,” she said. “So, it’s not that I’m like weighing in. It’s like, let me tell you what I saw or what I heard, or what people are saying to me.”

“It’s in that context because I’m out every day. I’m in the classroom. I’m out, you know, somewhere in the United States,” she continued. “I think it’s a good balance, really.”

Jill Biden also said that the president helps her understand how he looks at different issues so that she can see the different viewpoints.

“Sometimes I don’t, I may not see things from his perspective. Let’s just put it that way. And so he offers both sides,” she acknowledged.

“I’m always better like, ‘This person feels this way.’ ‘Yes, but this is why they,’ – you know, he’s very good at that – understanding why people feel the way they do. He understands both sides, which is part of his strength,” she added.

During her time in Africa, she also interviewed with the Associated Press, where she stated Joe Biden would run for a second term, and they just need to pick a time and place.

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” she told the Associated Press. “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

As Breitbart News reported, the president, who would be 86 years old at the end of a second term, has yet to make an official announcement of his intentions to run for reelection, even though he has reportedly been setting up the infrastructure to do so behind the scenes.

