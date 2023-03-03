Smithsonian Planning to Include ‘Trans Women’ in Upcoming ‘Museum of American Women’

The Smithsonian Institution is massing donors to fund a “Museum of American Women,” which the director of the project says will include biological men who claim to be transgender women.

With high-dollar donors including Melinda Gates, Tory Burch, and a member of the Walmart Walton family, the museum’s new director promises to “represent women on the National Mall” in Washington, DC, according to the New York Times.

“Together, we will create a museum that celebrates the women who have helped build this country.”- Lisa Sasaki, interim director of the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum We're taking important steps in the development of the museum. https://t.co/j4Tg67Wk6B — Smithsonian American Women's History Museum (@SIAmericanWomen) February 27, 2023

The museum is only in the planning stages and has not picked a site, according to the museum’s interim director Lisa Sasaki, but it already has pledges of more than $55 million to help get the idea off the ground.

The Times noted that the immediate future of the project is still in flux as it races to prepare ahead of the Smithsonian’s other effort to pander to a minority group, the National Museum of the American Latino. But the nascent museum already has 14 employees and an annual budget of $2 million.

Sasaki is excited about the plans for the museum, and told the paper, “It’s a rare opportunity to start a museum from scratch.”

The director added that their initial idea is to organize around themes including women in politics, entertainment, and science. Thus far they are set to include civil rights activist Mary Burnett Talbert, actress Anna May Wong, and breast cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan, who just happens to be Vice President Kamala Harris’s mother.

But Sasaki is also planning to satisfy the radical transgender lobby by including biological men who claim to be women among the history of the women they hope to highlight.

“There is no monolithic experience of womanhood, and Sasaki emphasized that her museum would not attempt to create a singular narrative,” the Times dogmatically explained. “Sasaki said that she plans to include transgender women, who have been subject to increasing harassment and violence at a time when there is a national discussion, and deep partisan divide, about the acceptance of transgender identities.”

“We have a job to build a museum that’s going to serve the public for a very, very long time,” Sasaki reportedly said. “From the DNA of this museum, there has been a desire to be inclusive.”

This is far from the first time that a Smithsonian “museum” used its platform to push modern, partisan political campaigns instead of merely curating history. In 2020, the National Museum of African American History and Culture created an exhibit that attacked white people and said identifiers of white supremacy are contained in the phrases “rugged individualism” and “hard work,” and added that “whiteness” is also defined by talk of the “nuclear family” and “emphasis on the scientific method,” as if all these things can’t possibly also apply to black people.

That same year, the Smithsonian dipped its toes in transgenderism by adding transgender teen actor Jazz Jennings in an exhibit about “girlhood.”

Just last month, the museum also revealed its political side by kicking a group of pro-life students out of its facilities because of their pro-life attire.

