Job Creators Network Times Square Billboard Slams AOC for Bragging About Killing 25k Jobs in NYC

The Job Creators Network is hammering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with a massive billboard in Times Square, as she continues to brag about her role in hampering Amazon’s plans to build a second headquarters in Queens, New York, — a project that would have helped bring some 25,000 new jobs to parts of her congressional district.

“If Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent as much time worrying about creating jobs versus killing them, the U.S. economy would be in a lot better shape than it is today. Her recent victory lap over killing thousands of good paying jobs in New York City is only the latest example of her economic ineptitude,” Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, said in a statement.

“Since taking office, she has supported policies that are killing economic opportunity in states like New York, California, and Illinois—incentivizing residents to move to places like Florida and Texas. In fact, for the first time ever, there are more people working in the Sunshine State than in New York, according to federal government data,” Ortiz said.

“Hey AOC, There You Go Again…Your District Loses Thousands of Jobs and You Take a Victory Lap?” the billboard reads. “Your Math Skills Are Worse Than We Thought.” Cortez is posing wearing the infamous “Tax the Rich” dress that she wore to the Met Gala — a stunt the Office of Congressional Ethics now says presents a “substantial reason to believe” that Cortez (D-NY) “accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021,” which “may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.”

Cortez hit Twitter this week to spike the ball on news that Amazon has paused construction on a headquarters near Washington.

I know I’ll never get an apology for that time, but it was worth it. We protected NYers from a scam deal to drain public dollars from schools & infrastructure in exchange for empty promises of “Amazon jobs” w/ 0 guarantees or guardrails. Sadly, cities who took it are suffering. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2023

AOC has taken fire from all corners of late, including from Shark Tank star and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, who said last week that many blue states are “uninvestable” and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is great at killing jobs.

