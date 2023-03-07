Nolte: Yep, the New ‘Shazam!’ Movie Is Gay

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is gay, according to one of the screenwriters.

One of the movie’s superheroes, Pedro Peña, is gay and the movie will be “more forthright” about his sexual preferences.

Here we go again…

“The only new addition for this movie is being a lot more forthright about Pedro being gay,” writer Henry Gayden revealed during a recent interview.

Pedro’s sexuality was “hinted at in the first movie very subtly,” Gayden added. “And I thought it was really important and really, really fought for us including that and bringing that to the fore in this movie.”

Yeah, I can’t think of anything more important in a superhero movie than to reveal a supporting character’s sexual preferences, habits, tastes, likes, and dislikes. Because there’s no one I can relate to more than someone who bases their identity on what they do with their sex organs. The Daily Mail UK reported:

Pedro, played by Jovan Armand and D.J. Cotrona, briefly alluded to his sexuality in a scene from the first film after the kids were teleported to a strip club. As they left, Pedro remarked, “Not my thing.”

Heaven knows he couldn’t turn down the offer to go to a strip club because such a thing went against his religious beliefs. Those characters are not allowed in movies unless they’re evil hypocrites. Well, what that “not my thing” moment also revealed is that Pedro is a stick in the mud. Plenty of people, including straight women, go to strip clubs for the laughs and camaraderie. But Pedro is so super-homosexual he can’t violate his homosexuality.

Oh, wait…

Wait!

Pedro said looking at naked women is “not my thing.”

Does that make it okay for all the other Shazams not to go to a gay bar? Or is it still homophobia for straight men to not want to be around homosexuality but perfectly okay for gay men not to want to be around heterosexuality?

You know, if Pedro were a superhero fighting for the right of everyone not to be made uncomfortable during what is supposed to be an entertaining night out, I’d be all for it.

Because that’s the superhero we need right now… A superhero who says, “Gay men should be able to have a good time without being exposed to heterosexuality, and straight men should be able to turn on the TV and go to the movies without being exposed to homosexuality.” That’s a Shazam movie I’d go and see.

I also wouldn’t mind a Shazam looking to put an end to surgically mutilating children to appease the Trans Nazis.

It’s all so shallow, anti-art, and off-putting…

That’s okay. Instead of wasting precious time and money on this garbage, I’ll be watching movies from my personal collection — you know, movies made by true artists, people who wished only to entertain and enlighten, not preach, virtue signal, and destroy the innocence of children.

