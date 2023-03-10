The disgraced former College Park mayor arrested on dozens of child porn-related charges has been photographed with multiple congressional Democrats, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and has been a frequent donor to Maryland Democrats’ campaigns.

Patrick Wojahn, who was reportedly once a mentee of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, was arrested last week on 56 child porn possession and distribution charges. While Breitbart News has chronicled his apparent ties to Buttigieg, Wojahn also crossed paths or donated to a number of Congressional Democrats, mainly from Maryland.

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) marched in the College Park Independence Day parade as a candidate with Wojahn last year, tweeting that he had a “terrific” time.

In November 2021, Wojahn endorsed Ivey in his bid for Maryland’s Fourth Congressional District. Ivey ultimately won the nomination weeks after celebrating Independence Day with Wojahn, and he subsequently beat Republican candidate Jeff Warner in the general election.

“Of course the Congressman condemns his (and anyone else’s) behavior and involvement in child porn,” said Ivey’s communications director Ramón Korionoff in an emailed statement to Breitbart News. “As state’s attorney his office prosecuted child porn cases. Had this information been known, the Rep. wouldn’t have sought nor accepted Mr. Wojahn’s endorsement. If the voters had known of these allegations he wouldn’t have been Mayor of College Park.”

The former mayor has contributed to several different Maryland Democrats’ campaigns. Since 2016 he has donated $1,000 to Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD). In 2016 he made a $500 contribution to Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) campaign and contributed $100 to ActBlue, which was earmarked for Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) campaign.

Wojahn met with Van Hollen the following year, according to a tweet from the National League of Cities.

Van Hollen, Raskin, and Hoyer’s offices did not respond to Breitbart News’s inquiry on Wednesday evening asking if they condemn Wojahn and if they will return donations received from him.

Wojahn has also crossed paths with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on several occasions, including in March 2018 when he was representing the National League of Cities with other officials, according to his Facebook.

Today I had the pleasure with other city leaders to represent the National League of Cities asking Minority Leader Nancy… Posted by Patrick Wojahn on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

“Today I had the pleasure with other city leaders to represent the National League of Cities asking Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to work with us to fund the infrastructure needs our cities have,” he wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

In June, he posted a photograph of himself with Pelosi to Instagram, saying he was proud to join her and the Washington Post in backing Democrat Tom Perez’s failed gubernatorial campaign in Maryland last year.

Pelosi’s office did not respond to Breitbart News’s inquiry asking if she condemns Wojahn.