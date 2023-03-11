Poll: Most Republicans, Republican-Leaning Voters Want Donald Trump as 2024 GOP Nominee

Most Republicans and Republican-leaning voters want former President Donald Trump as the 2024 GOP nominee, a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov shows.

“Who do you want to be the Republican Party’s nominee for president in 2024?” the survey asked both Republicans and Republican-leaners.

The survey found that among both groups, 63 percent chose Trump, while only 20 percent said “someone else.” Another 18 percent said they are not sure.

Sixty-one percent of Republicans, specifically, said they want Trump as the 2024 GOP nominee, and 69 percent of independents said the same. Additionally, 65 percent of Trump 2020 voters want the former president to be the nominee.

In comparison, 61 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want President Joe Biden as their nominee, as do 62 percent of Biden 2020 voters, who chose Biden over someone else.

The survey was taken March 4 – 7, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.

It comes on the heels of several other polls showing Trump dominating in the hypothetical 2024 presidential primary field.

The most recent Morning Consult survey, for instance, shows Trump actually gaining in support. According to that survey, his support has increased three percent — to 53 percent in the potentially crowded field.

As Breitbart News reported:

The latest survey shows Trump dominating his challengers — some potential, some formally in the race — with a majority, 53 percent, selecting him as their number one choice. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only potential challenger who comes remotely close, but even he falls 25 points behind, with just 28 percent support. Notably, this same survey shows Trump with a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, leading by a single percentage point. … Trump boasts the highest favorability rating out of all the candidates listed, as 80 percent have a favorable view of him, compared to 19 percent who do not. Unlike the other candidates, Trump has the advantage of name recognition. For instance, while 66 percent view DeSantis favorably, 11 percent said they have never heard of him. Another 14 percent have an unfavorable view.

Meanwhile, an Emerson College Polling survey released this week showed Trump also gaining majority support in New Hampshire, leading the potential Republican field by 58 percent.