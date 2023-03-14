Signature Bank Chairman Led ‘Know Your Pronouns’ Seminar

Signature Bank chairman Scott Shay co-hosted a “Know Your Pronouns” company seminar last October, where employees were lectured on how to properly use pronouns such as “Ze” and “Hir.”

Video of the seminar, uploaded to Signature Bank’s YouTube page in December, made the rounds on social media over the weekend after regulators took control of the bank on Sunday.

Shay delivered the seminar alongside Finn Brigham, a Manhattan-based corporate consulate on gender issues who was described as a “genderqueer trans masculine person” during the symposium, according to the New York Post.

The “Know Your Pronouns” lecture was part of Signature Bank’s “Social Impact” series.

Shay reportedly opened the seminar by boasting that Signature Bank was “the first bank in the United States to have an openly gay man on our board,” referencing former Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA), who sat on the bank’s board after co-sponsoring legislation to regulate banks after the 2008 financial crisis.

At one point, the video showed Brigham going through a list that included the following pronouns: she, hers, he, his, they, them, ze, and hir.

“The most common pronouns folks are familiar with are ‘she’ and ‘he,’” Brigham said. “I don’t know if there’s anyone in the Signature Bank world, but probably you have clients that use ‘they’/’ them’ as pronouns. They’re gender-neutral pronouns on purpose.”

“‘Ze’ is another gender-neutral pronoun,” Brigham claimed. “The other part of that would be ‘hir’ — spelled H-I-R.”

As part of its annual Social Impact Report, Signature Bank promoted “sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion, community engagement, employee development, employee health and safety, and any other environmental, social, or governance-related initiatives.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.