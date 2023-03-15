The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has revised programs and scholarships to include white students after the Department of Education opened an investigation.

MUSC was investigated by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) after they were reported for excluding men and white people from some diversity scholarships that required applicants to be from a demographic that is considered “under-represented in medicine.”

The medical school informed OCR in February that they would open up their scholarships to students “regardless of race.”

A February 28th letter from OCR states that: “the University informed OCR that the program is now called the Achieving Health Equity by Advancing Diversity (AHEAD) Visiting Student Program and that eligibility for the program is open to students regardless of race,” before also going on to say “OCR verified that the University’s website now calls the program AHEAD, and that it no longer mentions race, color, or national origin.”

The program no longer explicitly excludes any individual because of their race, and is instead open to:

…students with disabilities, those from rural backgrounds, first-generation college students, members of the LGBTQ community, those from disadvantaged or marginalized backgrounds, and other students interested in diversifying the physician workforce and/or addressing healthcare disparities in the communities they serve.

Laura Morgan of Do No Harm, an organization dedicated to opposing woke gender and racial ideologies in medicine, commented on MUSC’s decision, saying “This decision shows that they are well aware that adopting racially discriminatory admissions practices under the guise of inclusivity is not only lowering standards in the name of diversity, but is in violation of federal law.”

Meanwhile, the organization’s leader, Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, criticized the movement to embed Critical Race Theory in the medical field, stating, “Those who argue for the importance of diversity in the medical workforce and in admission to medical school place the interests of students and practitioners, particularly minorities, above the interest of patients.”

Breitbart News has investigated and documented the movement for so-called “health equity,” which seeks to use Critical Race Theory to inform the practices and policies of institutions within the medical field.

