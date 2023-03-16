A high school in Oregon has retracted an assignment that asked students to write a story describing a “sexual fantasy.”

Parents were outraged on learning students at Churchill High School in Eugene were asked to write a “Fantasy Story” that included a sex fantasy. The assignment originated from Canvas, an online learning management system.

“For those students who were absent, you will write a short story of a paragraph or two. This story is a sexual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI),” the assignment reportedly said.

Students were also asked to use in the story objects like candles, massage oil, feathers and flavored syrup.

Kirk Miller, the teacher, added the “story should show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having sex.”

The task went viral after being posted to Facebook and parents were outraged.

“If an adult male asked my daughter to share her sexual fantasies with him, I would be livid and be going to the police. No teacher has any business asking this of a child,” one parent said.

Another parent told Oregon Live students felt “mortified, awkward, and creeped out.”

“The district reviews these curriculums before they get approved, right? Did they actually read this? If this was reviewed, how did it slip through the cracks? I could see this easily becoming a national scandal,” the parent said.

Principal Missy Cole told parents in a letter that the school will be working with the district office to “review the 2016 adopted secondary health curriculum-OWL: Our Whole Lives to determine the full context of the assignment.”

“At this time, the assignment has been removed from the class syllabus and will not be a part of students’ grades. The OWL curriculum is utilized by many districts across the state and is endorsed by the Oregon Department of Education,” she said.