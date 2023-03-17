Republicans on the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government have launched a probe into Air Force personnel leaking private military records of former and current service members who are either Republican members of Congress or ran as candidates.

Subcommittee member Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) and Subcommittee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall demanding information on the unauthorized breaches of their military records without their knowledge or consent.

Two of those former service members included two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Zach Nunn (R-IA).

Republican candidates who had their records disclosed included Sam Peters, a Republican who ran against Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) and Kevin Dellicker, who ran against Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA).

Their records were reportedly released to a man named Abraham Payton with a Democrat-linked opposition research firm called the Due Diligence Group that received money from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), according to Politico. Payton was the former research director for Democrat group American Bridge.

The disclosures were discovered after the Air Force inspector general investigated the disclosure of records revealing the military sexual assault of Republican candidate Jennifer Ruth-Green, an Air National Guard member, to Politico. Ruth-Green had run against Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN).

Payton had reportedly claimed he was seeking the records for employment and benefit purposes.

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told the outlet that “virtually all” of the 11 unapproved releases were made to the same third party “who represented himself as a background investigator seeking service records for employment purposes.”