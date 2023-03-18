Leftists, Democrats Giddy with Unbridled Joy as Trump Indictment Looms

The impending arrest of former president Donald Trump has sparked reactions from the former president’s detractors on social media.

After Trump announced via Truth Social Saturday morning he would be arrested on Tuesday pursuant to an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, several Trump critics responded derisively on social media.

Actor George Takei wrote a sarcastic message on Twitter:

Who among us haven’t participated in a scheme to pay hush money to a porn star on the eve of a national election and then hide those payments illegally? If they can come for Trump, they can come for you!

Social media influencer and rabid Trump critic Brian Krassenstein wrote on Twitter that Trump “will be booked and fingerprinted as any alleged criminal is.”

BREAKING: Fox News is now reporting that authorities are preparing for an arrest and indictment of Trump. Trump has to be furious that even his biggest supporters are talking about him being indicted. He will be booked and fingerprinted as any pic.twitter.com/8gBjUCIFRI… https://t.co/9oRzfsBQ6u — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 17, 2023

Left-leaning journalist Aaron Rupar noted the discordance between Trump’s impending arrest and planned campaign activities.

“In the last couple hours we learned that Trump reportedly plans to surrender to authorities if indicted and he also plans to hold a rally next weekend in Waco. Normal presidential campaign stuff,” he wrote in a tweet.

Anti-Trump Republican former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL) wrote in response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA):

You break the law, you go to jail. Whomp whomp marj.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) alleged that Trump had publicly announced both the upcoming arrest and the August raid of Mar-a-Lago to promote “acts of violence in his name.”

It was Donald Trump who broadcasted to the world the FBI raided his home to retrieve top secret documents. And it’s Donald Trump who has broadcasted to the world that he’ll soon be arrested. His goal is acts of violence in his name. And we must be prepared to protect against it. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 18, 2023

Similarly, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) described Trump’s post as “reckless” and claimed the former president’s messaging was geared toward “keeping himself in the news & to foment unrest among his supporters.”

Whatever the Grand Jury decides, its consideration makes clear: no one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States. The former president’s announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep himself in the news & to foment unrest among his supporters. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 18, 2023

After House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) described the coming arrest as "an outrageous abuse of power" and "politically moviated" Amy McGrath, the Democratic nominee in the 2020 Senate election, responded, called the speaker "weak" and spineless."

Here we go again – the reaction to the latest Trump display of lunacy by the weakest, spineless Speaker in history. Maybe someday we will see a decent Republican Party again, dedicated to the constitution and the rule of law. This is not that day. https://t.co/TtGquwLdCA — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) March 18, 2023

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) also mocked the speaker’s message, suggesting McCarthy was, “cowering to Trump and MTG.’