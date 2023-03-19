‘Debunked,’ ‘Phony,’ ‘Wild’: Establishment Media Continue Defending Biden Family Business Scandal

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he boards Air Force One with his son Hunter Biden at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The President is traveling to Kiawah Island, S.C., for vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Wendell Husebø

The establishment media have continued to defend the Biden family business schemes from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer’s (R-KY) probe, calling the findings “debunked,” “phony,” and “wild.”

Comer’s investigation, launched in November, has begun to yield results. This week, Comer revealed the Biden family business received a $3 million wire transfer and subsequent payments from a Chinese energy company between 2015 and 2017 upon receiving Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from the Treasury and subpoenaed records from Bank of America. The $3 million payment was in turn split between four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — from State Energy HK Limited. The family members received $1.3 million collectively.

Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky and chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. (Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Comer has also caused Hunter to finally admit he made money from China. He had previously denied the evidence provided by the New York Post’s “laptop from hell” reporting by Emma-Jo Morris, as well as reporting by Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer. 

But the establishment media has defended against and diminished Comer’s investigation, claiming it’s a Republican “obsession” and consists of “conspiracies and made-up scandals.”

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin has claimed the whole investigation was already debunked as a “fantastical conspiracy theory … Obviously, there is no legitimate basis for congressional ‘oversight’ of the matter,” Rubin claimed:

Right-wing House Republicans have left little doubt that they want to spend the bulk of their time and energy investigating phony conspiracies and made-up scandals. Their main obsession appears to be Hunter Biden, whose very name has become a buzzword in right-wing media. The contents of one of his laptops, revealed in 2020, have inspired a fantastical conspiracy theory that has been comprehensively debunked by, among others, Asha Rangappa, a senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson School of Global Affairs and former FBI agent.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Johns Island, South Carolina on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The New York Times’s Ana Marie Cox, a political reporter and columnist, insisted the investigation is as “wild” as the “accusations against” Hunter and the family. “Of course, cheating on your taxes and lying on a form are nothing compared with the operatic tale of corruption at the highest levels spun out by Tucker Carlson et al,” she said.

“All Republicans want to do is conjure the clingy atmosphere of deviousness that Hillary Clinton never escaped,” Cox added before noting Hunter will never be scathed. “Hunter Biden has endured considerable scrutiny, but he has advantages that most people don’t: No matter what happens, he is unlikely to find himself destitute or without opportunities,” she said.

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden attends a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House on July 7, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden attends a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House on July 7, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Vanity Fair’s Caleb Ecarma even downplayed the “suspicious” activity reports as “not necessarily indicative of criminal activity.”

“Tens of thousands of general suspicious activity reports are filed every year,” he wrote, despite the 154 billion transactions processed in 2022 by commercial automated clearinghouses.

U.S. banks have flagged over 150 SARs from Hunter and James Biden that included “large” amounts of money flagged for further review. According to a 2020 Senate report, SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.